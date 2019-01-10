2020 roundup: More primary state traveling

As the Democratic presidential field begins to swell, early-primary state voters will soon not be able to turn their head without catching a glimpse of a presidential hopeful (not to mention, turn on the TV without being innundated with ads). With more and more Democrats booking their winter travel plans, here's our latest roundup of the news from the trail.
- Elizabeth Warren heads to Manchester this weekend for an organizing event, marking her first swing through the home of the "First in the Nation" primary since she announced she's exploring a presidential bid. New Hampshire is a key state on Warren's road to the Democratic nomination, considering the Massachusetts senator is from just a short drive away.
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is giving a speech at the Las Vegas "Battle Born Progress" summit on Saturday as well as he continues to consider a bid.
- A new Politico report has more details on accusations of harassment and assault during Bernie Sanders's 2016 presidential campaign. The new report quotes a former female staffer (quoted anonymously for her fear of reprisal) accusing a top Sanders aide of making lewd and sexual comments toward her during the Democratic National Convention, grabbing her wrists and forcibly kissing her. The accused staffer "categorically" denied the allegations in a statement to Politico, but the campaign told the outlet that he would "not be a part of any future campaigns."
- Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who once-upon-a-time dropped out of the 2016 presidential race with a call for unity around a candidate who could defeat Donald Trump, told Fox News that he's going to "help chair" the president's reelection campaign in Wisconsin. Trump's narrow victory in Wisconsin was integral to his Electoral College win, making it likely the state will turn into a key battleground once again in 2020.