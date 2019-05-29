2020 roundup: Moulton shares post-traumatic stress treatment as he unveils mental health proposal

WASHINGTON — Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., launched his presidential campaign's veteran mental health care proposal by sharing his own struggle with post-traumatic stress.
Moulton told his story to Politico, revealing that he sought treatment for post-traumatic stress after he returned from active duty in Iraq and still sees a therapist each month. It's that experience, the Marine veteran said, that's encouraged him to release a comprehensive plan to help veterans with their own mental health, and that he hopes will encourage others to seek help.
His plan includes: requiring active duty military and veterans to have annual physicals as well as an initial counseling session upon returning from overseas; allocating funding for mental health screenings for high schoolers; and creating a national mental health crisis hotline.
Read more headlines from the 2020 trail below:
- Former Maryland Democratic Rep. John Delaney is out with a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would create seven new infrastructure funds while adding money to the Highway Trust Fund. Read more about the plan here.
- Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee is backing Illinois Democrat Marie Newman, who is running to unseat one of the few anti-abortion rights Democrats in the House, Rep. Dan Lipinski. he's the second 2020 Democrat to back Newman—New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorsed Newman earlier this year.
- The Democratic National Committee announced the thresholds for its third debate in September, setting a far higher bar for that contest than for the earlier rounds of debates. Read NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald with more on the bar candidates will have to meet.