Feedback

2020 roundup: Moulton shares post-traumatic stress treatment as he unveils mental health proposal

WASHINGTON — Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., launched his presidential campaign's veteran mental health care proposal by sharing his own struggle with post-traumatic stress. 

Moulton told his story to Politico, revealing that he sought treatment for post-traumatic stress after he returned from active duty in Iraq and still sees a therapist each month. It's that experience, the Marine veteran said, that's encouraged him to release a comprehensive plan to help veterans with their own mental health, and that he hopes will encourage others to seek help.

His plan includes: requiring active duty military and veterans to have annual physicals as well as an initial counseling session upon returning from overseas; allocating funding for mental health screenings for high schoolers; and creating a national mental health crisis hotline.

Read more headlines from the 2020 trail below: 

  • Former Maryland Democratic Rep. John Delaney is out with a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would create seven new infrastructure funds while adding money to the Highway Trust Fund. Read more about the plan here
  • Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee is backing Illinois Democrat Marie Newman, who is running to unseat one of the few anti-abortion rights Democrats in the House, Rep. Dan Lipinski. he's the second 2020 Democrat to back Newman—New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorsed Newman earlier this year. 
  • The Democratic National Committee announced the thresholds for its third debate in September, setting a far higher bar for that contest than for the earlier rounds of debates. Read NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald with more on the bar candidates will have to meet. 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Meet the Press Blog

Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Moulton shares post-traumatic stress treatment as he unveils mental health proposal

WASHINGTON — Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., launched his presidential campaign's veteran mental health care proposal by sharing his own struggle with post-traumatic stress. 

Moulton told his story to Politico, revealing that he sought treatment for post-traumatic stress after he returned from active duty in Iraq and still sees a therapist each month. It's that experience, the Marine veteran said, that's encouraged him to release a comprehensive plan to help veterans with their own mental health, and that he hopes will encourage others to seek help.

His plan includes: requiring active duty military and veterans to have annual physicals as well as an initial counseling session upon returning from overseas; allocating funding for mental health screenings for high schoolers; and creating a national mental health crisis hotline.

Read more headlines from the 2020 trail below: 

  • Former Maryland Democratic Rep. John Delaney is out with a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would create seven new infrastructure funds while adding money to the Highway Trust Fund. Read more about the plan here
  • Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee is backing Illinois Democrat Marie Newman, who is running to unseat one of the few anti-abortion rights Democrats in the House, Rep. Dan Lipinski. he's the second 2020 Democrat to back Newman—New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorsed Newman earlier this year. 
  • The Democratic National Committee announced the thresholds for its third debate in September, setting a far higher bar for that contest than for the earlier rounds of debates. Read NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald with more on the bar candidates will have to meet. 
Garrett Haake

Beto O'Rourke proposes massive overhaul of U.S. immigration system

HOUSTON, Texas — Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday unveiled what his campaign dubs the “most sweeping rewrite of U.S. immigration law in a generation,” vowing to halt wall construction, create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and end what the campaign calls “cruel” Trump administration border policies. 

The plan, O’Rourke’s second major policy roll-out as a presidential candidate, rests on three pillars: executive actions aimed largely at undoing Trump administration polices including family separation and the so-called Muslim ban; a broad domestic legislative package O’Rourke vows to pass in his fist one hundred days; and a foreign-policy approach to stabilizing Central American countries. 

"Coming from a city of immigrants, I've seen the incredible contributions of immigrants to our communities and local economies, and have been able to experience what happens when we allow everyone to contribute to their full potential,” the El Pasoan said in a statement. 

O’Rourke’s executive actions would begin on day one of his presidency. His plan calls for immediately ending the Trump administration's controversial family separation and remain-in-Mexico policies, as well as rescinding the travel ban. It would also “remove the fear of deportation” for Dreamers, their parents, and immigrants on temporary protected status. 

In place of a surge of military personnel to the border, the O'Rourke plan calls for a surge in up to 2,000 lawyers to help with asylum cases. 

Wading into the arena of immigration legislation, O’Rourke promises quick action on several fronts, including a push for citizenship for an estimated 11 million Dreamers, and making the citizenship process simpler for immigrants already eligible. 

One of the more novel approaches in the O’Rourke plan would be the creation of a “community-based” visa category that would allow communities and congregations to sponsor visas. 

On the campaign trail, O’Rourke often discusses increasing aid to Central American nations as a way to stop the refugee crisis at the southern border before it happens. His immigration plan would include a $5 billion dollar investment, primarily through non-governmental organizations, in the Northern Triangle of Central America. Those dollars would be spent on violence prevention, improving infrastructure and job training, among other needs. 

The O’Rourke plan is also notable for what it does not contain: additional funding for wall construction. O’Rourke says he will immediately stop all ongoing wall construction, and says any and all budgets he submits to congress will contain zero dollars for future wall building. 

Funding for border security will focus on hiring CBP officers, and improving ports of entry. 

Alex Seitz-Wald

DNC to raise qualifying threshold for third presidential debate

WASHINGTON — Candidates in the massive 2020 Democratic presidential field will face a steeper hurdle to participate in the party's third debate in September, the Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday. 

Most candidates say they have now qualified to participate in the first and second debates, which will take place in June and July, but some in the party are eyeing the September event as a key winnowing moment for the two-dozen candidate field. 

For the third debate, the DNC is essentially doubling the polling and fundraising thresholds set for the first two debates — and requiring candidates to meet both standards, instead of just one or the other. 

Candidates will need to register at least 2 percent in four major polls conducted this summer and receive donations from at least 130,000 individual donors, including at least 400 in 20 states.

“Candidates who will be prepared to take on Trump in the general should already be working to build programs that can bring in 130,000 donors by the second round of debates," said Erin Hill, the executive director of ActBlue, Democrats' central clearinghouse for online donations.

There will still be a maximum of 20 spots on sage for candidates — 10 each over two nights — but some slots may go unfilled if candidates fail to meet the higher bar.

The September debate will air on ABC News, Univision, and Hulu Live on September 12 and 13.

The first debate, sponsored by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo, will take place in Miami on June 26 and 27. CNN will host the second debate in Detroit on July 30 and 31.

Vaughn Hillyard
Vaughn Hillyard

Alabama's Roy Moore previews a potential 2020 comeback

WASHINGTON — Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore Tuesday previewed potential plans to run again for the U.S. Senate seat that he lost in upset fashion to Democrat Doug Jones in the state’s 2017 special election after multiple women accused him of past sexual misconduct.

“He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones,” Moore tweeted after Republican Congressman Bradley Byrnes, who entered the Alabama Senate race this spring, warned voters against picking the controversial former judge as the party’s nominee again.

Donald Trump Jr., whose father appeared at a rally on behalf of Moore days before that 2017 election, tweeted his own response to Moore, blasting the former judge for considering another bid after losing to Jones by 21,000 votes. "You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA," he wrote, adding, "If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it's time to ride off into the sunset, Judge."

Meanwhile, a prominent figure in Alabama Republican politics, Perry Hooper Jr., a GOP fundraiser and former state representative, told NBC News that President Trump appeared have interest in backing another GOP candidate — Tommy Tuberville, the former head coach of the Auburn University football team, who declared his candidacy this April.

“That’s the plan,” Hooper said about an endorsement of Tuberville by Trump. "I think he's open to an endorsement in the primary."

Hooper told NBC News that President Trump asked him about the field of Republican candidates during a meeting at the White House in mid-May.

“He specifically asked me about Tommy [Tuberville], and he knew that Bradley [Byrne] had asked the president to step aside during the Billy Bush thing,” Hooper said on Tuesday. “He asked me about Coach Tub, and he asked if he was with me in 2016, and I told him he was.”

In 2016, Byrne called on then-candidate Trump to step aside as the Republican nominee after the release of the Access Hollywood tape (Byrne did eventually support Trump in the 2016 general election). 

Alabama State Rep. Arnold Mooney also declared his candidacy in early May, along with former television evangelist Stanley Adair. 

The GOP primary is slated for March 3, 2020.

Mike Memoli

Joe Biden calls for tripling federal education funding for needy districts, raising teacher salaries in education plan

WASHINGTON — In his first policy rollout as a 2020 presidential hopeful, former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday will propose tripling a federal education funding for needy school districts with an eye toward raising teacher salaries and making new school construction a priority component of his infrastructure plan.

Biden’s education agenda also includes a plan to double the number of psychologists, counselors, social workers and other health professionals in schools while guaranteeing universal pre-K for three- and four-year-olds.

Releasing the education blueprint marks a turn toward specifics for Biden after more than a month in which he focused on laying out the rationale for his candidacy: Framing it as a battle for the soul of the nation.

He plans to discuss his education plan in Houston alongside his wife, Jill, a community college professor, at a town hall-style event hosted by the American Federation of Teachers on Tuesday afternoon. Biden will be the sixth Democratic hopeful to participate in an AFT town hall as the influential union weighs a potential endorsement.

In addition to a three-fold increase in funding for Title I schools — those serving a certain percentage of students below the poverty level — and an emphasis bricks-and-mortar infrastructure, the Biden campaign is including gun safety proposals under the education umbrella.

His campaign says he’ll call for again banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Those policies were part of the 1994 crime bill he authored and which has been a target for both his Democratic rivals and more recently President Trump.

Biden is also proposing grants to help school districts diversify their student bodies – noteworthy given his vocal advocacy in his early Senate tenure against busing to desegregate public schools. He also will seek to allow Pell grants to be used for so-called dual enrollment programs to allow high school students to earn credits at community colleges.

What the plan does not include is how Biden would fund these initiatives. Since announcing his candidacy, Biden has called for undoing tax cuts championed by the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress, and closing capital gains loopholes that could fund free community college. 

Mike Memoli and Garrett Haake

Biden to outline public education plan Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden will sketch out his plan for reforming public education during a Tuesday event with teachers in Houston. 

Biden will lay out his priorities on public education during an American Federation of Teachers town hall, a campaign official told NBC News.

The plan includes ensuring that teachers are paid adequately, government is investing adequate resources into schools, leveling the playing field for all children no matter their background or where they're from, and ensuring that all students can find a successful career path. 

Biden will speak in more details about the plan Tuesday afternoon.  

Vaughn Hillyard
Vaughn Hillyard

Harris proposes legislation to prevent states from side-stepping Roe

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kamala Harris on Tuesday proposed federal legislation that would require state and local governments with a history of having violated abortion rights under Roe v. Wade to receive Department of Justice approval for changes to future abortion laws.

Harris will formally roll out this policy proposal – entitled the Reproductive Rights Act, and modeled after the 1965 Voting Rights Act – at Tuesday night’s MSNBC town hall.

The proposed legislation would implement federal government pre-clearance requirements on state and local governments that courts have found to have violated Roe v. Wade protections in the last 25 years.

Several Democratic presidential candidates, including Harris, have proposed codifying the right to access an abortion through the passage of the Women's Health Protection Act.

But a senior Harris campaign official said the California senator's new proposal would go further, shifting the burden onto states to prove that their new law would not violate a woman's right under the Women's Health Protection Act or Roe v. Wade before its implementation.

Harris' proposal coincides with multiple states, including Alabama, Georgia and Missouri, passing abortion-restricting measures this month.

The U.S. Supreme Court ended preclearance requirements under the Voting Rights Act in a 2013 decision, Shelby County v. Holder, that forced state and local entities to receive Justice Department approval for alterations to laws and voting policies.

But the court's move did not outright ban the implementation of federal laws establishing preclearance requirements – instead, it maintained that the states required to submit to the DOJ for approval reflect current conditions.

Ben Kamisar

Ben & Jerry's spent $83,000 on criminal justice reform ads on Facebook last week

WASHINGTON — Ben & Jerry's may be best known as an ice cream company, but its approach to politics is anything but half baked

The progressive ice cream company spent about $83,000 over the past seven days (from May 20 through May 26) on a slew of ads calling for criminal justice reform. That's more over that time period than all but five presidential candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Cory Booker, D-N.J. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. 

Each of the ads feature cartoon drawings, some coupled with facts looking at the rate that people of color are incarcerated. The ads all link to a petition supporting a partnership between the progressive Color for Change and Ben & Jerry's pushing for criminal justice reform.

Over the past three months, the ice cream company has spent more than $320,000 on political-issue advertising on Facebook. 

Ben & Jerry's is no stranger to political advocacy — its website has a list of political "issues we care about" that includes criminal justice reform, racial justice, climate change, LGBT issues, and refugee issues. 

Its co-founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, have been active in politics as well. The two have no official role within the company anymore after they sold it to Unilever. 

Cohen is an ardent supporter of Bernie Sanders and serves as one of the national co-chairs for his presidential campaign. 

Ben Kamisar

Tlaib: Impeachment debate shouldn't be about 2020 election

WASHINGTON — Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., one of the most outspoken proponents of impeaching President Trump, argued Sunday that the impeachment debate shouldn't hinge on electoral implications because it's about holding Trump accountable. 

During an interview on "Meet the Press," Tlaib argued that congressional oversight of Trump "isn't working" because the White House has been stonewalling congressional probes. 

"This is not about the 2020 election, it’s about doing what's right now for our country," she said. 

"For me, to fight back against Big Pharma, for many of my colleagues that came there to pass really important reforms that are needed, we can't do it when the president of the United States continues to lie to the American people, continues to not follow through on subpoenas and give us the information that we need."

Also appearing on "Meet the Press," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., a member of Democratic leadership, downplayed the internal party debate over impeachment. 

He said Sunday that Democrats are in "fact-gathering mode" and that the party "can sing and dance at the same time, just like Beyoncé."

"The only way to proceed is to make sure that politics don't dictate a decision to impeach or politics don't dictate a decision not to impeach," Jeffries said. 

“We need to follow the facts, we need to apply the law."

Vaughn Hillyard
Shaquille Brewster
Garrett Haake, Vaughn Hillyard, Shaquille Brewster and Kailani Koenig

Why Democratic presidential candidates love the Republican tax bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The 2017 Republican rewrite of the nation’s tax laws has found an unlikely constituency who just can’t stop talking about it: The 2020 Democratic candidates for president.

While tax plan itself cut hasn’t proven to be broadly popular with most Americans, it is among Democratic contenders. The $1.5 trillion dollar cost of the cuts represents an amount that, if the cuts were rolled back, could pay for plenty.

Last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., offered a new public education plan that he suggested would be funded by rolling back the “Trump tax cut” that he criticizes at nearly every event.

“We say to the top one percent, and large profitable corporations, that under a Sanders administration, you no longer are going to get huge tax breaks,” Sanders said during a campaign swing last week. “In fact you’re going to start paying your fair share of taxes.”

Sanders and his campaign have used similar language in explaining their funding ideas for student debt forgiveness, a federal jobs guarantee and his plan to “rebuild rural America.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has proposed funding two of her key policy proposals by repealing the tax law. The first initiative would inject $315 billion in federal funding into increasing in teacher pay over the next ten years, specifically by making alterations to the estate tax, the exemption for which was doubled in the 2017 rewrite.

Harris has also often touted her intent to sign legislation as president that would provide families making less than $100,000 a year a tax credit of up to $500 a month.

"When people ask me, 'How are you going to pay for it?' I tell you: I’m going to repeal that Trump trillion-dollar tax cut that benefited the top one percent and the biggest corporations in our country," Harris said in Detroit in early May.

Sen. Cory Booker’s, D-N.J., campaign likewise says he would repeal the changes in the estate tax to fund his “baby bonds” plan to give children seed savings accounts at birth – an effort to mitigate the wealth gap.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke also regularly refer to repealing portions of the tax cuts as a way to pay for different priorities.

“Let's roll back the worst of those Trump tax cuts,” O’Rourke told a Des Moines audience earlier this month. “The corporate rate just went from 35 down to 21. Even if we took it only up to 25 or 26%, we would generate hundreds of billions of dollars over the next 10 years that we can invest in people and communities.”

advertisement