2020 roundup: Moving past the Mueller report?

WASHINGTON — Now that the Mueller report is in the hands of Attorney General William Barr, and now that Barr himself said there's "not sufficient" evidence to prosecute President Trump for obstruction, Democratic presidential candidates are all singing in unison: We want to see the full report.
California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris addressed the report during a speech in Atlanta, arguing "the American public deserves a public accounting and the Mueller report must be made public for a full accounting of what happened."
And most of the field sang a similar tune — including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and more.
With so many questions yet to be answered, it's unclear how the bombshell will affect 2020.
But Democratic presidential campaigns have been focusing on other issues while out on the campaign trail and they're arguing that they'll have enough other ammunition to use against him in 2020.
Read on for more stories you may have missed from the 2020 trail.
- New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand took aim at Trump in her official announcement speech delivered in front of the president's New York hotel. But unfortunately for her, that speech got buried by the release of Barr's letter just hours later.
- Vice President Mike Pence spoke Monday morning at the American Israel Political Action Committee's annual conference in Washington D.C., where he blasted Democratic presidential candidates for not attending the event. "As I stand before you today, eight Democratic candidates for president are actually boycotting this conference," he said. "So let me be clear on this point: Anyone who aspires to the highest office in the land should not be afraid to stand with the strongest supporters of Israel in America."
- Fox News just dropped its latest poll, which includes Democratic primary numbers. There aren't many big surprises, but it's good news for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. Inslee has now hit at least 1 percent in three polls being recognized by the Democratic National Committee's debate criteria, which means he should make the party's first debate unless more than 20 people qualify.