2020 roundup: Trump takes aim at Warren again

President Trump has been running for reelection since he took office, both with direct efforts like fundraising and indirect efforts like trying to soften up his potential 2020 opponents. 

No Democratic hopeful has faced more incoming from the president than Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He's tweeted about her at least 10 times since taking office, many times using a pejorative nickname referring to her claim of Native American ancestry, and has criticized her even more on the stump and during sessions with the media. 

Those attacks are continuing now that Warren is exploring a bid for president, most recently as Sunday evening on Twitter. 

Along with more on that latest barb, here's a roundup of what you may have missed on the 2020 beat over the last few days. 

  • Trump retweeted a quick clip of a recent Instagram Live video of Warren's where she cracks a beer in her kitchen and talks with her husband. In his tweets, he references the Battle at Little Bighorn and the massacre at Wounded Knee, controversial battles between Native Americans and U.S. forces in the 1800s. 
  • Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders—seen as one of Warren's top opponents in that he has the keys to a strong campaign organization and sits in a similar, progressive/populist lane as Warren does—is staffing up his digital team, according to Politico. Among those moves, Sanders is reportedly in talks to bring on the video team that made viral videos for New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her Democratic primary last cycle. 
  • Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard apologized for her past statements on LGBT rights to CNN as she begins her presidential campaign.
  • Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, who is flirting with a challenge to President Trump, penned a new op-ed in USA Today where he accuses his party of being "stuck in the 1950s" both in its representative diversity and it's approach to problem-solving. 
  • NBC News' Benjy Sarlin took a look at how Washington Democratic Gov Jay Inslee's (a possible presidential candidate) failure to push through a carbon tax in his home state is shaping his approach to combating climate change. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Castro, Gabbard latest Dems to jump into 2020 race

This weekend brought two more Democratic candidates into the presidential race-former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. 

Castro's announcement had been thoroughly teased out-he announced an exploratory committee last month and made his intentions clear. But he followed through on Saturday when he declared in his hometown of San Antonio. 

Gabbard had been known to be mulling a bid too. But instead of a more scripted roll-out like the one Castro and others landed on, Gabbard told CNN on Friday during an interview that she is running, only after rolling out her campaign website and the other trappings of a bid. 

Castro has made it clear he's running as a progressive, telling Iowans during a trip last week that he's supporting universal healthcare and the "Green New Deal" environmental policies, as well as refusing to take corporate donations. 

Gabbard hasn't given many more details just yet, telling supporters in an email she's running on "building a movement for peace at home and abroad that will fulfill the promise of America for freedom, justice, equality." She has fans among those who supported Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016, thanks to her public break with the party to support him. But her stances on other issues, like gay rights and the Syrian conflict, have cost her support on the left too. 

Chloe Atkins and Daniel Barnes

Presidential potentials are making their case on Instagram Live

Potential 2020 candidate Beto O’Rourke grabbed the internet by surprise Thursday morning when he started posting Instagram videos from the dentist chair, the latest example of possible candidates taking to social media to expand their reach and connect with younger voters.

O’Rourke is no stranger to social media — he had a robust presence across platforms during his Texas senatorial bid. But the viral moment it prompted is indicative of an increasingly popular strategy among politician peers.

The former Texas Democratic congressmen’s video was the latest in a series of talking to people about life near the border. This video included his own dental hygienist, Diana.

After a close-up shot of the former Texas Congressman getting his teeth cleaned, O’Rourke turned to Diana, asking about her life on the border. “It’s a beautiful community” she responded, adding that it’s not what everybody thinks.

O’Rourke is far from the only candidate to bring the mundane to their social media followers in the hopes of connecting.

Shortly after announcing her candidacy on New Years Eve, Sen. Elizabeth Warren jumped headfirst into Instagram Live, streaming herself in her kitchen drinking beer and discussing her nascent campaign.

With 1.2 million followers, Warren has one of the biggest Instagram audiences among the potential 2020 field.

Another 2020 hopeful Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, tapped into Instagram’s potential for connecting with voters during his 2018 re-election campaign, answering questions his followers submitted using the app’s “questions” feature.

Brown answered questions about his favorite snacks and his dog Franklin, but stayed away from the deeper discussion other lawmakers have tried broadcasting.

Since the campaign, Brown has repeatedly taken to Instagram Live to talk about the issues like the ongoing government shutdown. But he still has a far way to go to catch some of his colleagues when it comes to reach on the platform, with less than 10,000 followers.

The strategy has been employed by a number of other politicians, including freshman New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who regularly streams herself cooking and chatting with followers.

Former  Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, another possible Democratic hopeful, reacted to O’Rourke’s video and the larger trend Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

“I think people are trying to get out, get their own way, you know trying to figure out what’s the best path way to do it and people are doing it in unique way,” he said.

 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Sanders apologizes to women on 2016 campaign "who were harassed or mistreated"

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is formally apologizing after multiple reports detailed allegations of harassment or inappropriate sexual conduct against Sanders' former 2016 presidential campaign staffers. 

Sanders addressed the reports during a press conference Thursday, subsequently issuing a statement on Twitter

"It now appears that as part of our campaign there were some women who were harassed or mistreated. I thank them, from the bottom of my heart, for speaking out. hat they experienced was absolutely unacceptable and certainly not what a progressive campaign or any campaign, should be about," Sanders said. 

"When we talk about ending sexism and all forms of discrimination those beliefs cannot just be words. They must be reality in our day to day lives and the work we do—and that was clearly not the case in the 2016 campaign. To the women in that campaign who were harassed or mistreated I apologize. Our standards and safeguards were inadequate." 

The comments came the morning after an unnamed former staffer told Politico that former Sanders convention floor leader Robert Becker made inappropriate sexual comments to her, grabbed her wrist, and forcibly kissed her.

In a statement to Politico, Becker said: "I categorically deny these allegations of improper and unprofessional conduct," adding that the accusation is "at odds with my recollection" of the evening in question, when Sanders staffers got together the final night of the Democratic National Convention. 

Late last year, Sanders' campaign issued a statement responding to a letter from former campaign staff that raised concerns about sexual harassment and other inappropriate conduct that occurred during the campaign. In response to those concerns, Sanders' campaign said that it implemented "more robust policies and processes" during Sanders' 2018 Senate reelection campaign and that it continues to evaluate its policies. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: More primary state traveling

As the Democratic presidential field begins to swell, early-primary state voters will soon not be able to turn their head without catching a glimpse of a presidential hopeful (not to mention, turn on the TV without being innundated with ads). With more and more Democrats booking their winter travel plans, here's our latest roundup of the news from the trail. 

  • Elizabeth Warren heads to Manchester  this weekend for an organizing event, marking her first swing through the home of the "First in the Nation" primary since she announced she's exploring a presidential bid. New Hampshire is a key state on Warren's road to the Democratic nomination, considering the Massachusetts senator is from just a short drive away.
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is giving a speech at the Las Vegas "Battle Born Progress" summit on Saturday as well as he continues to consider a bid.   
  • A new Politico report has more details on accusations of harassment and assault during Bernie Sanders's 2016 presidential campaign. The new report quotes a former female staffer (quoted anonymously for her fear of reprisal) accusing a top Sanders aide of making lewd and sexual comments toward her during the Democratic National Convention, grabbing her wrists and forcibly kissing her. The accused staffer "categorically" denied the allegations in a statement to Politico, but the campaign told the outlet that he would "not be a part of any future campaigns." 
  • Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who once-upon-a-time dropped out of the 2016 presidential race with a call for unity around a candidate who could defeat Donald Trump, told Fox News that he's going to "help chair" the president's reelection campaign in Wisconsin. Trump's narrow victory in Wisconsin was integral to his Electoral College win, making it likely the state will turn into a key battleground once again in 2020. 
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Tom Steyer won't run for president, will spend millions on impeachment push instead

Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer has decided to forego a presidential bid, instead announcing he'll redouble his commitment to calling for President Trump's impeachment. 

Steyer had been stoking serious speculation about a presidential bid, posting LinkedIn ads for staff in early states and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads for his "Need to Impeach" group in key primary states. But during a speech in Iowa (a backdrop where candidates usually jump into the presidential place, not out of it), Steyer announced that he's out. 

Instead, he'll invest $40 million in that "Need to Impeach" effort, which has run ads and campaigns meant to convince Americans and lawmakers to support impeachment. 

Read more from NBC News' Allan Smith and Ali Vitali here

Ali Vitali

White House officials tell donors national security declaration is still on the table

In a call with GOP donors and surrogates Tuesday night, White House officials said President Donald Trump is still considering whether to declare a national emergency on the southern border if congressional Democrats stand firm in their refusal to fund his border wall.   

Asked by one participant if the controversial move was still on the table, Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp said "we have been working with the White House counsel to look into that," however, "our primary goal right now is to get this government re-opened and secure our border." 

NBC News listened to an audio recording of the call — held shortly after Trump’s address to the nation — obtained through a participant.

The president has said he  could declare a national emergency in order to build his long-promised border wall, but it's not immediately clear that he legally has that authority.

During the call, Schlapp praised the president for showing “incredible leadership in speaking to the American people” from the Oval Office. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also briefly joined the call, praising Trump and saying that he did “a spectacular job, particularly when you put that in contrast to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. I think we all saw why he’s president and they’re not tonight and thank God for it.”

Schlapp assessed that “Democrats made a huge mistake” calling the border situation a manufactured crisis, adding that “clearly the facts are on our side” on the issue. She maintained that the White House offered "common sense" solutions to both the border and shutdown situations.

Regarding the workers impacted by the government shutdown, Schlapp advised: “federal workers are caught in the middle of this, but they will be getting backpay. However, [the slain California officer’s wife] will never get her husband back.”

As far as the president's border trip on Thursday, callers were told that Trump would walk a piece of the border, as well as participate in a round table with some leaders and law enforcement. He may also meet with families impacted by violence by illegal immigrants, the administration official said. 

NBC News Political Unit

Warren leads first Daily Kos straw poll, Sanders in fifth

Daily Kos, the progressive blog that's long been a fixture on the left, is out with its first presidential straw poll of the 2020 cycle. 

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the clear leader, with 22 percent, with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders bunched up behind her. O'Rourke has 15 percent support, Harris and Biden are tied at 14 percent, and Sanders is at 11 percent. 

The progressive organization says it'll repeat the straw poll every two weeks, switching out the names of the bottom-two finishers. 

The poll isn't scientific—anyone who visited the Daily Kos website could vote (one vote per computer), and the blog told NBC News that it sent out the straw poll to a large segment of its email list to give it additional play.

But even with that caveat, there are some interesting takeaways here.

Unlike national polls that largely measure name ID this early on, the Daily Kos figures give a snapshot of what already-engaged progressive activists are thinking. What stood out the most to us, though, was the low standing for Bernie Sanders. It’s an alarm bell for his team that he’s struggling with folks who should be his ideological allies.

Sanders' standing is especially interesting considering the straw poll has been a good indicator of grassroots enthusiasm in the past.

The first Daily Kos straw poll of the 2008 cycle (conducted in June of 2007) had John Edwards leading, but with Barack Obama the only other candidate in the double-digits even as conventional wisdom pegged Hillary Clinton the far-and-away favorite. 

And last cycle, Sanders dominated the first straw poll (conducted in June of 2015) with 69 percent support at a time where the RealClearPolitics average of national polling had him at less than 12 percent. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Former Democratic congressional candidate launches voting rights group

California Democrat Andrew Janz, one of the top House fundraisers of the 2018 cycle, is leveraging that political network into a new organization focused on voting rights. 

Janz's Voter Protection Project, which he announced Wednesday morning, will work both to help rally support ballot initiatives in the key electoral battlegrounds as well as to support candidates who share his views on the issue.

His priorities include: automatic voter registration, online voter registration, same day registration, expanding early voting and absentee voting, ensuring states devote enough resources to polling places, as well as re-enfranchising felons who have finished prison terms. 

“During my campaign for Congress it became very clear that our Democracy is at risk. It is facing a direct assault from President Trump, Devin Nunes and Republicans across this country who are actively trying to dismantle it,” Janz said in a statement. “We will fight back against every attack on our right to vote by leading the charge to make sure every American -- young Americans, people of color, and disenfranchised communities -- have the right to cast a ballot.” 

Janz, a Fresno County prosecutor, gained traction for his bid Nunes, then the head of the House Intelligence Committee. The Democrat was able to harness Democratic frustration with the way Nunes handled the committee's investigation into possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

Janz raised more than $9 million during the cycle, more than all but four House candidates (not including self-funders. But Nunes capitalized on the outsized interest on his race too, raising $12.6 million and defeating Janz by almost 6 percentage points. 

Now, the Democrat is hoping to lean on that fundraising network to help power his new group, one of the handful of Democratic-aligned groups looking to back candidates and ballot measures meant to expand voting access. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Steyer announces an announcement

Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer, who has spearheaded a multi-million dollar effort calling for the impeachment of President Trump will make an unspecified announcement about his "political plans for 2019 and beyond" during an event in Iowa on Wednesday.

Steyer spent the first two years of the Trump administration vocally calling for Trump's impeachment while also helping to turn out young voters to the polls in key congressional races across the country. 

He's made no secret about flirting with a presidential bid, and those efforts helped him compile a huge email list that could be helpful for a future bid. 

If he runs, Steyer would be one of a handful of candidates who have made combating climate change a central issue.

As a billionaire, he'd be able to give his campaign a very helpful head-start by using his own personal wealth on a campaign.

But other than his massive wealth, he's charted a more progressive path for his potential bid than the other billionaires in the mix—former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who continues to weigh a bid, and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, who announced his campaign last year. 

While his deep pockets will be an instant asset, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez announced last month that future debate criteria will include grassroots fundraising figures as well. 

