2020 roundup: Trump takes aim at Warren again

President Trump has been running for reelection since he took office, both with direct efforts like fundraising and indirect efforts like trying to soften up his potential 2020 opponents.
No Democratic hopeful has faced more incoming from the president than Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He's tweeted about her at least 10 times since taking office, many times using a pejorative nickname referring to her claim of Native American ancestry, and has criticized her even more on the stump and during sessions with the media.
Those attacks are continuing now that Warren is exploring a bid for president, most recently as Sunday evening on Twitter.
Along with more on that latest barb, here's a roundup of what you may have missed on the 2020 beat over the last few days.
- Trump retweeted a quick clip of a recent Instagram Live video of Warren's where she cracks a beer in her kitchen and talks with her husband. In his tweets, he references the Battle at Little Bighorn and the massacre at Wounded Knee, controversial battles between Native Americans and U.S. forces in the 1800s.
- Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders—seen as one of Warren's top opponents in that he has the keys to a strong campaign organization and sits in a similar, progressive/populist lane as Warren does—is staffing up his digital team, according to Politico. Among those moves, Sanders is reportedly in talks to bring on the video team that made viral videos for New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her Democratic primary last cycle.
- Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard apologized for her past statements on LGBT rights to CNN as she begins her presidential campaign.
- Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, who is flirting with a challenge to President Trump, penned a new op-ed in USA Today where he accuses his party of being "stuck in the 1950s" both in its representative diversity and it's approach to problem-solving.
- NBC News' Benjy Sarlin took a look at how Washington Democratic Gov Jay Inslee's (a possible presidential candidate) failure to push through a carbon tax in his home state is shaping his approach to combating climate change.