2020 roundup: Warren promises to pick former public school teacher for Education secretary

WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pledging to pick a former public school teacher to lead the Department of Education if elected president.
Warren made the pledge in an email to supporters, hours before she's set to attend a town hall with the American Federation of Teachers in Philadelphia.
"Let’s get a person with real teaching experience. A person who understands how low pay, tattered textbooks, and crumbling classrooms hurt students and educators. A person who understands the crushing burden of student debt on students and young professionals and who is committed to actually doing something about it," Warren wrote.
Here are some other headlines from the 2020 campaign trail that you might have missed.
- Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro is out with a new education plan that includes a variety of policy proposals—universal pre-K, raising Pell grants, nixing public college tuition, raising teacher pay, and a program aimed at easing the burden of student loans. NBC's Suzanne Gamboa has more here.
- Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton threw cold water on Warren's plan to break up big tech companies like Facebook, warning that "if we just break up Facebook into 100 different pieces, then you know who will take over? It's Chinese companies."
- Former Vice President Joe Biden defended himself from criticism he's not progressive enough on climate change, arguing he's been "in this area long before most anybody else was, and I have a record," and highlighting his time in the Obama White House.
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters Monday that he'll announce his decision on whether or not to run for president this week