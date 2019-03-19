2020 roundup: Warren wants to abolish the Electoral College

WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the latest Democratic presidential candidate to call for abolishing the Electoral College, an issue that's becoming more and more popular among the party's candidates.
Warren made the announcement during a CNN town hall on Monday, noting that candidates don't typically campaign in red states like Mississippi or California because those states aren't winnable in a general election.
"Every vote matters. And the way we can make that happen is that we can have national voting and that means get rid of the Electoral College," she said.
That makes her the second Democrat in the race to support the policy, joining South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, who is considering a bid, also supports ending the Electoral College, and former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke said Tuesday there's "a lot of wisdom in that" idea but did not explicitly support it.
The issue is just one of a handful of issues front-and-center in the Democratic primary this cycle that aren't normally a part of the debate.
That's not all that's been happening on the trail—read on for more stories from the 2020 beat.
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is drawing a hard line on punishing drug manufacturers for their involvement in the opioid crisis, criticizing those who "purposefully made these drugs stronger more addictive" to goose their sales. She made the comments during an "All in 2020 Town Hall with Chris Hayes" on MSNBC—click here for more coverage of that event.
- The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is teaming up with UCLA for a Democratic presidential campaign forum that will center on LGBTQ policy. The forum is set for October 10, 2019 and will use the same qualifying metrics that the Democratic Party used for its first debate—either 1 percent of the vote in three national polls or 65,000 individual donations from donors in at least 20 states.
- California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell reiterated on MSNBC Tuesday that he's going to announce his presidential decision by the end of the month. But he also shed some light on why he's been waiting so long to announce, noting that he's still paying off almost $100,000 in student loans, and has two young children who will need childcare if he embarks on a presidential bid.