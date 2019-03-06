2020 rundown: Biden nabs a top staffer

What's that sound you hear? It might just be former Vice President Joe Biden ramping up for a presidential race.
The 2020 Democratic primary field is all waiting on Biden, who would instantly jump in as a favorite considering he's already leading virtually all polling.
And as we continue to read the tea leaves from his various public comments, Politico is reporting that Biden's nascent campaign has hired Cristóbal Alex from his post leading the Latino Victory Fund for a yet unspecified role in a possible campaign.
That's not all that's been going on in the world of 2020 politics. Read on for more stories from the trail.
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he's raised more than $1 million in the first two days since announcing his campaign. For comparison, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's camp says he raised $1 million in the first 72 hours; Amy Klobuchar raised $1 million in her first 48 hours; Kamala Harris raised $1.5 million in her first 24 hours; and Bernie Sanders raised $6 million in his first day as a presidential candidate.
- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock swung through Iowa on Monday as he considers his presidential bid, answering "I don't know" when asked if Vice President Penec is a "decent" guy and reiterating the idea his decision has "nothing to do with other candidates."
- Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has signed a loyalty pledge to the Democratic Party as part of his presidential bid, swearing that he is a member of the party and is "faithful to the interests, welfare and success of the Democratic Party." But as NBC's Mark Murray points out, Sanders promised to run as a Democrat in future elections when he filed to run in the party's New Hampshire primary. But he ran for reelection to the Senate in 2018 as an independent.