2020 rundown: Biden nabs a top staffer

Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has selected longtime advisor Aisling Kerins to manage the 2020 presidential bid he announced Friday, making her one of only a handful of women to lead a White House campaign.

"The other day I was taking my four-year-old to school, and she said, 'momma, if I run for president when I grow up, will you run my campaign?'" Kerins told NBC News.

Even as women have dramatically expanded their ranks as candidates, they continue to be underrepresented behind the scenes in senior advisory roles and are often excluded from top-level decision-making, according to a recent Politico Magazine investigation.

Of the 13 major presidential candidates in both parties who competed in the 2016 Iowa Caucuses, only three had women campaign managers — and one of those included Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was running her father's bid.

Kellyanne Conway, whom Donald Trump appointed campaign manager a few months before the 2016 election, became the first woman in history to run a successful presidential campaign.

Kerins, who has been in Inslee's orbit since 2011, had her first daughter while working in his gubernatorial office and was pregnant with her second daughter on Election Day 2016, when she was managing Inslee's reelection campaign.

"It's pretty remarkable to have not faced a double standard," she said. "The governor has always made it clear that he's going to make this work for all of us who are juggling lives and families."

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro has also selected a woman, Maya Rupert, to run his 2020 bid.