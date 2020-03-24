2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed: Mike Tirico weighs in

Photo: The staggering toll in northern Italy Coffins of people who have died from the coronavirus are lined up at a church Monday in Alessandria, Italy. The country is facing the world's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19. Falvio Lo Scalzo / Reuters Share this -







Dow soars by 1,300 points on hopes economic stimulus bill will finally pass Wall Street rallied Tuesday on hopes lawmakers are nearing a deal on the $2 trillion stimulus package to help American workers and businesses survive the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 1,300 points, after hitting its 5 percent "limit up" threshold in premarket trading. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both notched up gains of around 5 percent at the opening bell. "I think we're very hopeful that this can be closed out tomorrow," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters late Monday on Capitol Hill after emerging from negotiations with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Read the full story here.







France enters two-month state of emergency A message reading "I love you but from far" is posted in the windows of an apartment building in Rennes on Tuesday. Damien Meyer / AFP - Getty Images France will be under a state of health emergency for two months, the French government announced Tuesday. The new emergency law, passed by the Senate and the Parliament last week, gives the government special powers to enforce the lockdown, which first began two weeks ago. Local officials will determine in each city if a curfew is necessary, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said. Health officials said France has confirmed 19,856 cases of coronavirus, more than 2,000 of which are in intensive care, and 860 have died. The tighter measures rolled out Monday night by Philippe allow residents to leave their homes for only one hour to do only essential tasks, and for physical exercise within 0.6 miles of their residence. They will also need to mark the time they leave home on a special form they need to carry when venturing outside.







Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been postponed, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Tuesday. Abe said Japan and the International Olympic Committee came to an agreement during a phone call with the head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, following growing calls for the games to be delayed or canceled because of the concerns around coronavirus pandemic. The Japanese leader said they have agreed that the games would not be canceled and will be held by the summer of 2021, his office said on Twitter. The Olympics was set to run from July 24 through Aug. 9, and the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6. Read the full story here.







Spanish doctor warns situation in hospitals likely to become 'unsustainable' A doctor in Spain has warned that unless the number of new coronavirus infections decreases, the situation in Madrid's hospitals will be "almost unsustainable" in a few days. "One of the worst shifts I can remember," Miguel Guirao, 27, a Spanish anesthesiologist, wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of his face marked with red lines from his protective mask after a 19-hour shift. "And they said it was like the flu." Guirao told NBC News that staff at the Hospital Universitario La Paz where he works have "literally just enough" personal protective equipment, but not enough ventilators for patients. Doctors need to decide which patients can be admitted to their critical care units, taking into account medical history and prognosis. "There is even an age limit: Above it, you do not enter, because there isn't a bed for everyone," explained Guirao. Madrid has been the city worst affected by the pandemic in Spain, with a total of 10,575 cases and 1,263 deaths reported in the capital so far, according to officials on Tuesday.

FEMA to use Defense Production Act for test kits, chief says FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said Tuesday that his agency planned to use its authorities under the Defense Production Act "to get our hands on" coronavirus test kits. "We're going to use it for about 60,000 test kits, and so we're really going to use the allocation portion of the DPA, and again many different levers and options in that," he said in an interview on CNN. Gaynor said that they were also going to insert "DPA language" into contracts for 500 million masks. President Donald Trump has come under fire in recent days for not using the powers of the DPA to authorize the mass production of critical supplies.






