21 on cruise ship linked to two COVID-19 cases showing symptoms, Calif. governor says A Princess cruise ship that has been linked to at least two cases of COVID-19 in California, including one person who died, has 21 people — 11 passengers and 10 crew members— on board who are showing symptoms, the state's governor said Wednesday. The Grand Princess was headed to San Francisco but is being delayed off the coast "to provide ample opportunity for the CDC" to conduct tests," Newsom said. The two confirmed COVID-19 cases involved passengers who had been on a previous voyage between San Francisco and Mexico in mid-February, officials said. Placer County announced Wednesday that one of those people, an elderly man with underlying health conditions, died. The other person was on the same cruise and tested presumptively positive in Sonoma County. The Grand Princess then went on a trip to Hawaii, and 62 people on that trip were also on the previous Mexico voyage, Princess Cruises said in a statement. Those guests and potential close crew contacts have been asked to stay in their staterooms until screened, the company said. The ship stopped in Hawaii, but that state's health department director said no specific risk has been identified for the state, NBC affiliate KHNL of Honolulu reported.







New Jersey announces first presumptive case of coronavirus Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday night announced the first presumptive case of coronavirus in New Jersey. Murphy said the patient is a male in his 30s who has been hospitalized since March 3 and is currently in a hospital in Bergen County. The presumptive positive result came from the New Jersey Department of Health and samples have been sent to the CDC for confirmatory testing of coronavirus infection. Tonight, Acting Governor @LtGovOliver and I are announcing the first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or #COVID19, in New Jersey. The individual, a male in his 30s, is hospitalized in Bergen County and has been hospitalized since March 3rd. pic.twitter.com/E2QtB1Wzut — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 5, 2020 We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm.



The investigation is underway & more information will be released when it becomes available.



Officials say coronavirus tests are here. But where are they? After a weekslong delay, thousands of coronavirus test kits are headed to state and local laboratories, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday. But questions remain about when, exactly, those promised test kits will arrive and how well they will work. Read the full story here.







Top hospital braces for pandemic Inside a major Boston medical center's secret stockpile of medical supplies March 4, 2020 01:44 Calculations are being made by health care professionals across the country as hospital systems eye their supplies in preparation for an influx of patients needing treatment. One of those is Massachusetts General Hospital, which has a warehouse full of supples waiting until the day it needs an emergency infusion of items like IV fluid, gloves and gowns. "We are trying to hold out as long as we can to tap into that warehouse because we think there's a chance we will see sustained transmission in the community," said Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief of the division of emergency preparedness at Mass General, noting that the facility "takes us through the worst two weeks." Shortages of essential medicines had already been an issue for hospitals and now, with the spread of coronavirus worldwide, Biddinger says his team has been working to map out what drugs could be impacted and whether there are any alternatives.







Santa Clara County in California confirms 3 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 14 Update: Three new cases of #COVID19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the total number of cases to 14. Check our website https://t.co/UWpZtcNTnm for additional information — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 4, 2020







AIPAC says New York attendees to conference may have been in contact with coronavirus patient The American Israel Public Affairs Committee issued a statement saying some attendees from New York who came to its Washington, D.C., conference may have been in contact with someone who contracted coronavirus. The AIPAC Policy Conference, held this year from March 1-3, is billed by the group as "the largest gathering of America's pro-Israel community." The official website for the conference says over 18,000 people were in attendance. The coronavirus patient who came into contact with the attendees was not at the conference, the AIPAC statement said. The attendees who were potentially exposed are in self-quarantine. AIPAC says, to their knowledge, no one who attended the conference has tested positive for coronavirus. Important Health Note emailed to Policy Conference attendees, participants, speakers, and administration and Hill offices. pic.twitter.com/QzEKXajJBX — AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 4, 2020






