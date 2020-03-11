22 more deaths in mainland China, bringing total to 3,158 China's National Health Commission reported 22 new deaths, all of them in Hubei Province, bringing the total across the mainland to 3,158 as of Wednesday morning. The coronavirus outbreak began in Hubei Province, which is where the city of Wuhan is located. There have been more than 80,700 confirmed cases reported in mainland China, according to the health commission. There are outbreaks in other countries, with some of the highest number of cases outside mainland China being reported in South Korea, Italy and Iran. The United States has more than 1,000 confirmed or presumptive cases, according to a count of reports by NBC News. Thirty people have died in the U.S. Share this -







South Dakota has 5 presumptive cases, including one person who has died Five presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in South Dakota, the governor said Tuesday. That count includes one person who died, but it is unclear what killed that patient, she said. "We have one person that has passed away that had underlying medical conditions, and we will continue to wait for a medical examination to see if the virus had anything to do with that — although we do not have confirmation that that is the reason that the patient is deceased," Gov. Kristi Noem said at a news conference. The person who died was a man in his 60s. The five cases, which are not in any single community, are the first presumptive cases for South Dakota. Cases are called presumptive when local tests come back positive but when CDC testing has not yet confirmed that result. If the death was caused by COVID-19, the death would mark the 31st in the United States, according to a count of reported cases by NBC News. The four other people with presumptive positive cases are at home and contact tracing is being done, the governor said. Our team has been preparing for weeks, & I'm confident we have the right people in place to address the #COVIDー19 situation in our state. DETAILS: https://t.co/8s3zgqfQOD — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 11, 2020







Person at New Orleans journalism conference tests positive Someone who attended a journalism conference in New Orleans this month has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, organizers said Tuesday. The attendee at the NICAR20 conference last week has mild symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery, the nonprofit organization Investigative Reporters and Editors said in a statement. The person is self-quarantining at home for 14 days. The case is being considered a presumptive positive because it has not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Based on the onset of the limited symptoms, they could have contracted the virus either before, during or after the conference," IRE said. The organization said the person as well as the organization is notifying anyone who had close contact or who attended a class with that person. IRE learned today that a #NICAR20 attendee tested positive with COVID-19 today. To ensure the safety of our attendees and community, IRE is notifying conference attendees now so that individuals can make their own decisions on how best to proceed. https://t.co/F9BFCxtnXA (1/5) pic.twitter.com/bqGfGC4tPs — IRE and NICAR (@IRE_NICAR) March 11, 2020







More than 1,400 have disembarked from Grand Princess cruise ship More than 1,400 people have disembarked from the Grand Princess cruise ship, the vessel that was delayed off the coast of California after it was linked to the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the cruise company said Tuesday evening. There were 3,533 people aboard the ship — including 2,422 guests and 1,111 employees — when it returned from Hawaii to California last week, the cruise company has said. Princess Cruises said that as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1,406 people had disembarked. The ship was delayed for testing after several people from a voyage in mid-February tested positive for COVID-19, including one who died last week in Placer County. On Friday, tests that were flown to the ship came back positive for 21 people aboard, which included 19 crew and two passengers. On Monday people began disembarking, and California officials have said that 407 people disembarked then. Officials have said that those disembarking would be subject to a 14-day quarantine, many of them at military bases. Disembarking all of the passengers "will be a multiple day process," Princess Cruises said. Grand Princess cruise passengers describe coronavirus lockdown March 10, 2020 03:28







U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000 More than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus have now been diagnosed in the U.S. The states with the greatest number of cases are Washington (271), New York (173), California (159) and Massachusetts (92). The numbers are sure to continue to rise before the outbreak is brought under control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a news conference Tuesday. The first U.S. case was announced Jan. 21.






