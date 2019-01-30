230 million Americans will endure freezing temperatures on Wednesday

If you want to follow the arctic blast, click here for NBC's livestream of the polar vortex pounding the Midwest and the Northeast on Wednesday.

Chicago will threaten to break its record for coldest day on record, Al Roker told his "Today" audience.

At 9:15 a.m. CT (10:15 a.m. ET), it was an intensely cold -21 inching toward the Windy City all-time low of -27.