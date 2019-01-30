26-vehicle pileup in eastern Pennsylvania leaves several injured

Several people were injured after a snow squall sparked at least 26 vehicles to crash in Pennsylvania.

The accident occurred on U.S. Route 222 in Wyomissing at about 1:25 p.m. ET and blocked all southbound lanes on the busy highway. Vehicles involved include at least two big rigs, a dump truck and a large box truck.

Berks County Dispatch confirmed that the accident was weather-related but will have to investigate the exact cause.

At least 17 ambulances were sent to the scene, dispatch said. A Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident was declared meaning up to 25 people could be hurt, NBC Philadelphia reported.