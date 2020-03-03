2nd case in New York: 50-year-old man who works in Manhattan A 50-year-old man from Westchester County, New York, was identified Tuesday as the second person in the state to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, prompting officials to track down other people with whom he may have come into contact. The man, who works in Manhattan, did not travel to any places on the "watch list" for the virus, although he had been to Miami. The governor added that he has an underlying respiratory illness. Cuomo announces second N.Y. coronavirus case, closure of school March 3, 2020 01:58 "I said you'll start to see community spread cases where you can't track it back directly to one place or one visit," Cuomo said at a news conference, "and I think that's what we're seeing today." A school that one of the man's children attends — the Modern Orthodox Salanter Akiba Riverdale Academy in the Bronx — was closed Tuesday for "precautionary measures." Separately, Cuomo said, two families in Buffalo who recently traveled to Italy are being tested and remain isolated in their homes. Share this -







New case confirmed in Arizona A new case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Arizona, the state's public health laboratory reported Tuesday. The case is in a man in his 20s in Maricopa county. He is not hospitalized and is recovering at home, according to a joint statement from state and county health departments. The man is a known contact of another confirmed case outside of the state. This is the second confirmed case in Arizona. The first was confirmed on Jan. 26. That individual has since recovered.







Fears empty streets in some of the world's busiest cities The coronavirus has had a ripple effect on some of the world's busiest cities, with fears of the highly contagious virus emptying cafes, public squares and streets in China, South Korea, Japan and Italy, among other countries. The streets of Seoul, the South Korean capital, stood nearly empty this week. Those who do venture out wear masks. The normally busy subways have few passengers, and they make sure to sit far away from one another. Many residents are relying on grocery and restaurant delivery apps. Read more of our look at global mood here.







Trump suggests he'll sign whatever funding Congress approves to fight virus President Trump said he asked Congress for $2.5 billion to combat the virus, but added "it looks like they're going to give us $8.5 billion," which was the amount that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had initially proposed. "I think I should say, 'I'll take it,'" Trump said about the higher number during remarks at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference. Schumer said at the Capitol Tuesday that he expects appropriators to release a bipartisan agreement for the funding bill and expects that it'll be somewhere between $7 billion and $8 billion.







The scene in Wuhan, China COVID-19 patients wait to be transferred Tuesday from a hospital in Wuhan to a new facility built just to handle the coronavirus outbreak. AFP - Getty Images







Fauci: U.S. should know within months whether one drug could treat virus Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said Tuesday that within "a period of a few months," scientists will know whether one particular drug, remdesivir, could be used for treatment. Fauci told the Senate that remdesivir has been developed by the company Gilead and is now being tested in a large trial in China. He said that it is also being tested in the U.S. by the National Institutes of Health in collaboration with the drugmaker. The doctor said that within several months they might know whether the drug can successfully treat it: "If it does, the implementation of that would be almost immediate. Now, I can't guarantee it will work. But the timetable for treatment is different than the timetable for a vaccine," he said. As for a vaccine, Fauci said that he expects at at least one candidate would go into a phase 1 study within about 2 months, or possibly 6 weeks. It would then take three months or more to determine whether it's safe. If it is safe, then the government would start a phase 2 trial. Fauci said that the entire process to develop a vaccine will take at least a year or year and a half.







Mission Impossible: Entertainment giants grapple with financial impact of virus Entertainment and media conglomerates have been grappling with the coronavirus contagion in Asia and Europe — and now it's arrived on U.S. shores. With many Americans cautious about spending time in public spaces, shares of some entertainment stocks such as Live Nation, SeaWorld Entertainment and Six Flags have seen declines, while "at home" stocks such as Disney, Netflix, and Peloton have risen. With some 70,000 movie theaters closed since Jan. 23, China is hit the hardest. "China alone is a third of the world's movie screens," said one analyst. "I can't think of anything comparable, and I've been in the business 30 years."







The scene in Seoul South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as part of preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Guryong village in Seoul on March 3, 2020. Yonhap / AFP - Getty Images






