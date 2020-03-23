3 therapy trials to begin in New York this week Cuomo announces three clinical trials for coronavirus treatment in New York March 23, 2020 01:38 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state will begin three studies of potential treatments for the coronavirus this week. One of those experimental therapies will involve taking antibodies from the plasma of patients who had been sick with COVID-19, and injecting them into patients who are currently ill. Researchers will also study the safety and effectiveness of combining two drugs already approved for other conditions: hydroxychloroquine, often used to treat lupus and some forms of arthritis, and the antibiotic azithromycin, more commonly called a Z-Pak. Cuomo also announced the state is working on blood test to determine whether a person has already had the virus and recovered. "We believe thousands and thousands of people have had the virus and self-resolved. If you knew that, you would know who is now immune to the virus and who you can send back to work," the governor said during a briefing Monday. Share this -







NASA halts work on James Webb Space Telescope NASA is suspending work on its next-generation James Webb Space Telescope as part of an agency-wide effort to prioritize essential operations while maintaining the safety of workers across all centers. Testing and integration work on the Webb telescope in California has been put on hold to ensure the safety of the workforce, NASA officials said in a statement released Friday. Preparations for the agency’s 2020 Mars rover mission have been deemed a priority and will continue, though many employees and contractors will be conducting their work remotely, according to NASA. All work associated with the International Space Station will continue, including flight control operations at the agency’s Mission Control Center in Houston. Astronaut training will also continue, in addition to work on NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Share this -







Andrew Yang draws a line Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Monday sought to draw a line between legitimate criticism of China's reaction to the initial coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing racism and xenophobia that has spiked in the U.S. and around the world. Trump's continued use of the term "Chinese" in relation to the virus has alarmed many in the Asian American community who worry that such rhetoric is fueling racism. It’s possible to acknowledge the Chinese government’s role in stifling early info and worsening the coronavirus crisis without being racist about it. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) March 23, 2020 Share this -







Boeing to shut down production in Washington state for two weeks Boeing will temporarily halt production at its Washington state plants, following a state of emergency approved on Sunday. For two weeks beginning on Wednesday, Boeing will suspend operations at sites across the Puget Sound area while it deep cleans its factories. "These actions are being taken to ensure the well-being of employees, their families and the local community, and will include an orderly shutdown consistent with the requirements of its customers," the company said in a statement. The company will reduce production starting Monday, while operations in support of airline, government, and maintenance and repair customers will continue, according to the statement. Share this -







Rush hour traffic in Los Angeles is down by as much as 87 percent Cities are seeing dramatic declines in traffic, as more and more states implement lockdowns. Rush hour traffic in Los Angeles is down by as much as 87 percent. In the New York City region, Monday morning traffic fell by 52 percent, after tumbling as much as 86 percent last Friday, according to location tracking company TomTom. Even cities not yet hit hard by the pandemic are seeing larger declines. Baton Rouge traffic is down by as much as 32 percent, and Nashville by 44 percent. For those still on the road, less traffic has allowed a big increase in speeds, especially during rush hour, according to Inrix, another tracking service. Share this -







Total number of confirmed deaths in England reaches 303 An additional 46 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 303. Share this -







World Health Organization says 300K+ cases reported "More than 300,000 cases of #COVID19 have now been reported to WHO, from almost every country in the 🌍.

The pandemic is accelerating.

It took 67 days from the 1st reported case to reach the first 100K cases, 11 days for the second 100K & just 4 days for the third 100K"-@DrTedros pic.twitter.com/XoBkVnWtLH — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 23, 2020 Share this -







'Sesame Street' tries to lift spirits Kindness is not canceled.

Love is not canceled.

Hope is not canceled.



Your favorite furry friends are here for you. ❤️ — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 23, 2020 Share this -





