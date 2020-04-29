3 U.S. children with coronavirus treated for rare inflammatory condition Three U.S. children infected with the coronavirus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns by doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain, a specialist treating the patients told Reuters. All three — who range in age from 6 months to 8 years — have undergone treatment at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, and all had fever and inflammation of the heart and the gut. Read more here. Share this -







Stories of victims we've lost from COVID-19 two months since the first U.S. death They were politicians and pastors, nurses and students, teachers and firefighters. They came from every level of society, every state, every race, every age. Often, their loved ones had no idea how they had contracted COVID-19. But the sickness that followed hewed to a grim, familiar trajectory, one that felled grandmothers and granddaughters alike. In just two months, the number of dead has swelled by tens of thousands, with families grieving in ways that would have seemed unthinkable just weeks ago. Here are their stories.







Coronavirus drug remdesivir shows promise in large trial A large study hints at the potential benefit of an experimental COVID-19 drug called remdesivir. "Patients receiving a 10-day treatment course of remdesivir achieved similar improvement in clinical status compared with those taking a 5-day treatment course," Gilead Sciences, which makes the drug, said in a news release Wednesday. However, Gilead has not yet released enough information from the trial to show what that "improvement" means for patients. The company said full results would be published "in the coming weeks." Read more here.







Germany's Lufthansa makes mouth/nose cover mandatory on flights Lufthansa planes parked on a closed runway in Frankfurt, Germany, in March. Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters German air carrier Lufthansa has announced that it will recommend that all passengers wear a mouth and nose cover aboard their flights starting May 4. The company also recommends that passengers wear them throughout their entire journey, as well as before or after their flight at the airport, whenever the required minimum distance cannot be guaranteed without restriction. Travelers will have to bring their own mouth and nose cover, the airline said, adding that it recommends a reusable fabric mask, but disposable masks or scarves are also possible.







Millions of women could lose access to contraception due to pandemic, U.N. warns More than 47 million women could lose access to contraception in the coming months — leading to 7 million unplanned pregnancies — as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations warned on Tuesday. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, the number of women unable to access family planning due to over-stretched health systems, shortages of contraceptives and choosing to skip medical appointments due to fear of contracting the virus were among the factors, the U.N. said. "The pandemic is deepening inequalities, and millions more women and girls now risk losing the ability to plan their families and protect their bodies and their health," said Dr. Natalia Kanem, UNFPA Executive Director.







Instead of gin, hand sanitizer A small kiosk starts to sell Kyro hand sanitizer instead of usually selling beer and soft drinks. Kyro Distillery Company, which is known for producing the popular Kyro Gin switched their manufacturing to hand sanitizer, Helsinki, Finland, 21 April 2020. Kimmo Brandt / EPA







New polio outbreak in Niger after vaccination suspended during COVID-19 pandemic Niger has been struck by a new outbreak of polio, following the suspension of immunization activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. The United Nations health agency reported that two children were infected by the highly infectious, water-borne disease and that one was paralyzed. The outbreak was sparked by a mutated virus that originated in the vaccine and was not connected to a previous polio epidemic Niger stopped last year, WHO said, in a statement last week. "The poliovirus will inevitably continue to circulate and may paralyze more children as no high-quality immunization campaigns can be conducted in a timely manner," said Pascal Mkanda, WHO's coordinator of polio eradication in Africa.







Senior Chinese official challenges Trump over coronavirus response, says U.S. wasted weeks A senior Chinese government official challenged President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., accusing him of wasting weeks after the threat posed by the virus first became apparent. In a wide-ranging interview with NBC News conducted in Mandarin on Tuesday, the official, Executive Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, also hit back at the politicization of the virus. Le, a rising star within the country's political establishment, rejected claims that China had covered up the initial outbreak or that it should be held financially liable for COVID-19. Instead, he termed the virus a "natural disaster" and called for greater cooperation and an end to accusations. Read the full story.






