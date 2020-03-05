31 new cases in Washington state The number of people with the coronavirus in Washington state rose sharply Thursday, from 43 to 74. King County, where Seattle is located, has 51 cases; Snohomish County has 18; and Grant County has one. Ten people in the state have died from the illness; mare associated with a long-term care facility called Life Care Center in Kirkand. Four of the patients in the state were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Share this -







Pelosi ensures Capitol employees will have tech to work remotely in case of outbreak House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday at her weekly press conference that "God forbid" there is a need for people who work at the U.S. Capitol to do their jobs from home, they have the technology to do that. Pelosi said it was discussed during a classified briefing a day earlier with only the top congressional leaders and officials, saying they just want to make sure everyone is "good enough in case we need to work from home." When asked about the Democratic presidential race, Pelosi said she noted last week that Democrats will madly "embrace" the eventual nominee, but joked that they will now have to "madly elbow bump" whoever wins the nomination. Share this -







Londoners wear elaborate face masks And on today’s episode of Londoners battling Coronavirus.. pic.twitter.com/8mKlgjtKc9 — Baby Goat🐐 #NoDaysOff (@Blayofficial) March 4, 2020 Share this -







16 confirmed cases in Lebanon, Red Cross reports There have been 16 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout Lebanon and another 47 suspected cases, the Lebanese Red Cross reported Thursday. Our response to CoronaVirus (COVID - 19) - Report Date: 5 March 2020, 6:00 PM pic.twitter.com/ZqR5TyQzWb — Lebanese Red Cross (@RedCrossLebanon) March 5, 2020 Share this -







Thinking about using vodka as hand sanitizer? Tito's would like to have a word The Twitter account for Tito's Vodka wants you to know: it is not recommended for sanitization purposes. For almost a day, the account has been responding to tweets about using Tito's in an effort to kill the coronavirus. Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/fyjCISIa70 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 4, 2020 Share this -







WHO: 'Encouraging signs' from South Korea From World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's opening statement at the WHO's Thursday briefing: LIVE: Daily media briefing on #COVID19 with @DrTedros #coronavirus https://t.co/sFyW45IcZk — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 5, 2020 "In the past 24 hours, China reported 143 cases. Most cases continue to be reported from Hubei province, and 8 provinces have not reported any cases in the last 14 days. Outside China, 2055 cases were reported in 33 countries. Around 80 percent of those cases continue to come from just three countries. We see encouraging signs from the Republic of Korea. The number of newly-reported cases appears to be declining, and the cases that are being reported are being identified primarily from known clusters. Although a few countries are reporting large numbers of cases, 115 countries have not reported any cases. 21 countries have reported only one case. And 5 countries that had reported cases have not reported new cases in the past 14 days. The experience of these countries and of China continues to demonstrate that this is not a one-way street." Share this -







NY attorney general cracks down on price gouging New York Attorney General Letitia James issued guidance on Thursday for how people can avoid price gouging and scams related to the coronavirus outbreak. "We must beware of unscrupulous actors who attempt to take advantage of this fear and anxiety to scam or deceive consumers,” said James, noting, "It is imperative that New Yorkers remain calm, but stay vigilant." James said her office is actively monitoring retailers and clamping down on entities claiming treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19. The New York Attorney General announcement comes after the California Attorney General issued a price gouging alert following the state’s declaration of a public health emergency in response to the virus. The law prohibits people and businesses from charging more than 10 percent of the price of an item before a state or local declaration of emergency. Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to criminal prosecution and could face a fine of up to $10,000. Share this -





