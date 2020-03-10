31 out of 35 patients at Life Care nursing home in Washington state test positive for coronavirus Life Care nursing home in Washington announces 31 additional coronavirus cases March 10, 2020 01:16 The long-term care facility in Washington state linked to multiple deaths in the coronavirus outbreak announced on Monday that 31 out of 35 residents have tested positive for the virus, a Life Care official said Monday. Of the 35 current residents of Life Care in Kirkland who were tested, 31 were positive, three were inconclusive and one was negative. More testing will be done on the inconclusive cases, Life Care public information liaison Tim Killian said Monday evening. Those who tested positive will not immediately be moved to hospitals, he said. They will remain there unless symptoms become acute enough that outside hospitalization is required. Those testing negative will be moved to another wing, Killian said. Employees have not yet been tested and it’s possible they will be tested off site, but that has not been finalized, he said. The facility is waiting on results for around 20 residents, he said, adding that every resident within the facility has been tested. There have been 22 deaths in Washington state, with 20 of those in King County, according to the state health department. Of the 20 deaths in King County, 19 have been associated with Life Care, according to the county health department, but that statement does not say all those deaths were patients there. There have been 162 confirmed cases across the state as of late Monday afternoon. Share this -







Trump's incoming chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is under self-quarantine President Donald Trump's incoming chief of staff, U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, said Monday that he is under self-quarantine after possibly "coming into contact" with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, speaks as Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Feb. 27, 2019. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file Meadows, R-North Carolina, has tested negative for the disease but will remain at home until Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution," Meadows' chief of staff, Ben Williamson, said in a statement Monday. Trump named Meadows as his next chief of staff last week. The possible encounter occurred at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month. The statement provided no additional details about the potential exposure. Williamson said Meadows is not experiencing symptoms but is following precautionary recommendations. Several other Republican members of Congress are also under self-quarantine, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida. Rep. Julia Brownley, a Democrat from California, is also self-quarantining. Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, has said he is not self-quarantining despite possibly being exposed as well.







Father of coronavirus patient broke quarantine and took other daughter to dance Ritz-Carlton, St Louis. Google Maps The voluntary quarantine system that states are using to combat the spread of the new coronavirus in communities can work only if people follow it. So how can health officials be sure that people who agree to self-quarantine are at home? The weaknesses in the system became apparent over the weekend in Missouri when a man broke quarantine and took one of his daughters to a dance. The unidentified dad was already cutting the rug at a hotel Saturday when he got confirmation that his other daughter, the one who had stayed home, had tested positive for the virus, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said during a news conference Sunday. Read the full article here.







Florida declares state of emergency over coronavirus concerns Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at the Florida Department of Health, in Miami on March 2, 2020. Brynn Anderson / AP file Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency as the nation's leaders attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus. "I have issued an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency to establish a unified command structure and direct funds as necessary in response to #COVID19," DeSantis said in a tweet. As of Monday night 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness associated with coronavirus, and two have died in the state of Florida.







MLB, MLS, NHL and NBA announce new rules on locker room access amid coronavirus Four professional U.S. sports leagues on Monday announced new rules on access to locker rooms and clubhouses amid the spread of coronavirus. Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League made the announcement in a joint statement. "After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice," the statement said. "Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting." The changes are effective beginning Tuesday. The National Football League, whose regular season does not officially begin for several months, was not in the joint statement.







Iowa governor declares disaster as total confirmed coronavirus cases reach 8 A declaration of disaster has been issued in Iowa Monday as the state reports five additional people have tested positive for coronavirus. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the order in an effort to expand resources in an effort to contain COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, as the total number of presumptive positive cases in the state climbed to eight. Four of the new confirmed cases were passengers over the age of 60 who were on the same Egyptian cruise as the state's previous three patients, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The fifth case involved a "middle-aged" adult who had recently traveled to California, where at least 114 people have tested positive for coronavirus and two have died. Gov. Reynolds signs Disaster Proclamation Following Additional COVID-19 Cases in Iowa: https://t.co/AxAJovaQFY — IDPH - Public Health (@IAPublicHealth) March 9, 2020







Stopping coronavirus spread in Syrian refugee camps is 'mission impossible' Migrants wait with their children in the buffer zone at the Turkey-Greece border near the Pazarkule crossing gate in Edirne on March 5, 2020. Bulent Kilic / AFP - Getty Images file WASHINGTON — Turkey's ambassador to the United States, Serdar Kilic, says the European Union must do more to help his country absorb an influx of refugees from the war in neighboring Syria, after Ankara said it would not stop refugees from leaving Turkey to enter E.U. territory. Kilic also said his country had taken steps to bolster security on its border with Iran to counter the threat of the coronavirus but that trying to prevent the spread of the virus in refugee camps in Syria would be a "mission impossible." "We have reached the limits of our capabilities" to accept refugees, Kilic told reporters. Read the full story here.






