360 Video: Key West Residents Return To Damaged Homes After Hurricane Irma

We join Key West resident Jennifer Stauffer as she returns home for first time since Hurricane Irma hit and also explore the hard hit Garrison Marina.

Get a Glimpse of the Great American Eclipse in 360 Video

Take in the spectacular solar eclipse from the deck of the USS Yorktown in South Carolina. 

WATCH: Get a 360 look inside a puppy-filled TODAY studio!

TODAY’s beloved puppy with a purpose, Charlie, reunited with his five sisters and their mom and dad. It is the first time the whole family has been together since last summer, and they’re all making strides toward becoming guide and service dogs. Check out a 360-degree video below, and watch the full segment here

Winter Storm Stella Envelops New York’s Times Square

Experience what it was like to drive down Seventh Ave. and through Times Square as Winter Storm Stella hit New York City. 

Hundreds Of Thousands March For Women In Washington

Travel along the route of the Women’s March in Washington D.C., virtually experiencing the emotions, music and landmarks amid hundreds of thousands of demonstrators. 

Watch the Inauguration of Donald Trump in 360-degree video

Donald Trump takes office as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Watch the livestream on Facebook here, then just move your phone or click-and-drag with your mouse to explore the historic scene from all angles. Catch more of NBCNews.com's Inauguration coverage here.

Fly through the Fall Foliage of New England | 360 Video

Beautiful autumnal colors persist throughout and above the Bartlett Arboretum in Stamford, Connecticut despite the drought-like conditions of the summer of 2016. Bartlett Arboretum C.E.O Jane von Trapp gives us a tour and while some leaves have dropped earlier than normal, the annual display of fall is in full peak , with cool air and shorter days to follow.

Spooky Scenes: Take a 360-Degree Paranormal Tour of Fort Delaware

Go inside Fort Delaware, which housed nearly 33,000 Confederate prisoners during the Civil War. About 2,500 prisoners of war died there, and now countless stories of shadowy figures, doors slamming and other unexplained events lead some paranormal investigators to believe that the fort is haunted by the spirits of former inhabitants.

Virtual Democracy Plaza: Join a VR event with Chuck Todd

Virtual Democracy Plaza, an extension of NBC News’ Presidential Election headquarters, is hosting a free virtual reality event with "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd.

He'll break down the latest polls and the top races to watch on Election Day in a conversation with NBC News editor Carrie Dann. It'll take place Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET. RSVP here.

Tweet your questions with the hashtag #MTPinVR.

How to join:For the full VR experience, attend the events via the AltspaceVR app on the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or Samsung Gear VR. For the 2-D experience, join using a PC or Mac computer. All these event will stream on AltspaceVR’s YouTube account.

Virtual Democracy Plaza: Watch the full Steve Kornacki VR event

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki joined visitors in Virtual Democracy Plaza to analyze the latest presidential election polling after the first debate and to chat about battleground states.

RSVP for future VR events here, and watch the full event below.

'Island Destroyed': All Power Out as Maria Crushes Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria: Dominica Aerial Pictures Show 'Total Destruction'

First Footage From Dominica Shows 'Total Destruction'

Manafort Offered Private Briefings on 2016 Race to Russian Billionaire

Manafort Offered Private Briefings on 2016 Race to Russian Billionaire

GOP Pols Tell Jimmy Kimmel: Call Us Before Your Next Health Care Rant

GOP Pols Tell Kimmel: Call Us Before Your Next Rant

Mexico Earthquake Kills at Least 25 at School; 11 Survivors Freed

Mexico Quake Turns Classroom Into Coffin, Rescuers Scramble for Survivors

Trump Leaning Toward Decertifying Iran Nuclear Deal, Say Sources

New GOP Plan Could Sow Health Care Chaos

New GOP Plan Could Sow Health Care Chaos

Obama Warns of 'Real Human Suffering' if GOP Succeeds in Repealing Obamacare

Obama Blasts GOP for Trying to 'Undo' Health Care Progress

Iran Leader Rips Trump Speech as 'Ignorant, Absurd and Hateful'

Iran Leader Rips Trump U.N. Speech as 'Absurd, Hateful'

Lillian Ross, Legendary Journalist for The New Yorker, Dead at 99

Legendary New Yorker Journalist Lillian Ross Dies at 99

Brazil Judge Rules Homosexuality a Disease, Approves 'Conversion Therapy'

Brazil Judge Rules Homosexuality a Disease, Approves 'Conversion Therapy'

'He Can't Hear You!': Deaf Man Shot Dead by Oklahoma City Police as Neighbors Scream in Horror

'He Can't Hear You!': Deaf Man Killed by OKC Police as Neighbors Scream

Airlines Make Billions in Bag and Change Fees, Setting New Record

Airfares For Many Travelers Rise Due to Bag Fees

Hurricane Maria: How You Can Help Storm Victims

How to Help Victims of Hurricane Maria

