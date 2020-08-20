4 key takeaways from Night 3 of the DNC

Elizabeth Warren celebrates Black Lives Matter movement in subtle way WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren subtly celebrated the Black Lives Matter movement with large block letters spelling out the acronym behind her as she delivered her speech Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention. The letters “BLM” were seen sitting in cubbies over Warren’s shoulder as she spoke at the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Though Warren didn’t point out the letters or explicitly talk about the Black Lives Matter movement, she said that Biden’s plan for president to “build back better” includes making the wealthy pay their fair share, holding corporations accountable, repairing racial inequities, and fighting corruption in Washington. Read more about Warren’s subtle message here. Share this -







ANALYSIS: Obama breaks open convention by hammering Trump Democrats lauded Barack Obama's address to their convention on Wednesday for its value as a historical marker — a baring of the national moment in context — and yet the oratory of ideals also served as the velvet cover for a political hammer. "Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't," Obama said. "And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before." While Obama offered a brief assessment of Kamala Harris' abilities, and a longer testament to Joe Biden's, he came less to praise them than to bury Trump's political career. Passages delivered with historical allusions and homages to his own rhetoric of non-partisanship — "these shouldn't be Republican principles or Democratic principles, they're American principles" — adorned his scorn for Trump, but they did not hide it. Read more of Jonathan Allen's analysis here.






