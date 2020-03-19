400 foreigners stranded in Panama after festival A health worker checks the temperature of an attendee of the Tribal Gathering festival rock in Cuango, Colon province, Panama on Wednesday. Luis Acosta / AFP - Getty Images Between 400 and 500 people are stranded in Panama after a “tribal” festival and music event ended with many of them being quarantined at the concert site near the Caribbean beach of Playa Chiquita, an organizer said. James Baker of Manchester, England, told the Associated Press that those attending the festival included people from countries around the world, including Spain, Canada, the U.S., Denmark, France, Britain, and Hungary. Authorities in Panama have required that those seeking to leave prove they had been in Panama for at least 14 days. While many attendees have been able to leave, Baker said many of the remaining festivalgoers and staff would need help getting back to their home countries due to flight and transport cancellations. He told the AP that "the mood is generally good" and the group had tents, medial support and food for about a month. Share this -







Spain's death toll climbs by over 200 overnight Spain's death toll from the epidemic soared by 209 in 24 hours to 767 fatalities the health ministry said on Thursday. Spain is the second worst affected country in Europe, as only Italy has had more cases and deaths. The total number of cases also climbed by a quarter to 17,147 on Thursday — on Wednesday, there were 13,716 cases in Spain. This comes as Spain announced a 200 billion euro (about $215 billion) package on Tuesday to help companies and protect workers affected by the spiraling outbreak crisis. More than half of jobs in Spain are dependent on small or medium-sized companies in a country with one of the developed world's highest unemployment rates.







Photo: The scene in Greece A worker in a protective suit disinfects a classroom at an elementary school in Ioannina, Greece, on Thursday. Dimitris Rapakousis / Reuters







Mexico, former swine flu hub, drags feet on border closures Mexican officials are dragging their feet on border closures and coronavirus containment measures, in what critics call a high risk strategy driven by bad memories of a shutdown a decade ago that deepened the country's recession during the swine flu epidemic. While neighboring U.S. and other countries in Latin America have suspended flights, banned public gatherings and closed schools, in Mexico City tens of thousands of music fans rocked out to Guns and Roses at a festival at the weekend. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also went on tour, hugging surging crowds of supporters and kissing babies. Some Mexican scientists — receiving news of Europe's growing lockdown — are increasingly worried that Mexico's highly restrained approach to the outbreak could lead to a bigger epidemic down the road.







ESPN turns to alternative sports — including marble racing ESPN is turning to fringe sports in an effort to replace some of the thrills and spills of its usual sports programming. The network said that this Sunday its ESPN2 channel would become "ESPN8: The Ocho," a reference to the fictional channel from the movie "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story." The TV line-up includes a range of unusual sports competitions including marble runs, cherry pit spitting, sign spinning, the Stupid Robot Fighting League and the questionably titled Death Diving Championship of 2019. Here's a list of other little known sporting competitions coming to ESPN's airwaves on Sunday.







E.U. asks Netflix to limit high-definition streaming Many people in Europe are working from home and staying in at night, and that means more internet-based video conferencing and streaming. In an effort to make sure everything functions properly, E.U. Commissioner Thierry Breton has asked Netflix to limit high-definition streaming. Important phone conversation with @ReedHastings, CEO of @Netflix



To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome



Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain.



To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary. — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 18, 2020 Share this -







Medical experts waiting to screen foreign visitors in Moscow Airport Russian medical experts wait to check passengers arriving from foreign countries at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. Pavel Golovkin / AP






