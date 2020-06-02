45 percent of registered voters say Trump’s handling of the protests is 'poor' In a new poll released by market research company Morning Consult, voters were asked between May 31 and June 1 in an online poll how thought they President Trump was handling the protests and demonstrations in dozens of U.S. cities in response to the killing of George Floyd. 21 percent of registered voters responded “excellent" or “very good,” 22 percent responded “good” or “only fair” and 45 percent responded “poor.” 12 percent of responded said they didn’t know or didn’t have an opinion. Among African Americans polled, 69 percent rated the president’s handling of the protests “poor.” Share this -







Floyd family lawyer says Biden will attend Floyd funeral Former Vice President Joe Biden will attend the funeral of George Floyd next Tuesday, a lawyer for the the Floyd family said Tuesday. "We understand Vice President Biden will be in attendance," Benjamin Crump, the Floyd family's attorney, said during a video conference streamed on Facebook. Multiple services in multiple states are being planned to honor Floyd, but Biden would attend the private funeral service in Houston on Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m., Crump said. Biden campaign officials did not immediately respond to questions from NBC News about whether Biden would be attending the funeral. Share this -







Memorials planned for George Floyd in North Carolina, Texas and Minnesota George Floyd, who was born in North Carolina, lived in Texas and died in Minnesota, will be formally memorialized in all three places in the coming days. A memorial service for Floyd will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Minneapolis’ Trask Word and Worship Center at North Central University. Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at this service. Sharpton, the longtime leader off the National Action Network, a civil rights organization, is an outspoken public advocate of increased police accountability, as well as the host of MSNBC's "PoliticsNation." A second memorial will be held for Floyd in North Carolina on Saturday. Details were not immediately available Wednesday morning. On Monday, a viewing of Floyd’s body, an African American funeral tradition and effort to create space for public mourning during a pandemic, will be held from noon to 8 p.m. at the Fountain of Grace Church in Houston. Several members of Floyd’s family attend the Houston megachurch. A funeral service for Floyd will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the same worship space. Access will be limited due to concerns about the coronavirus. Share this -







Viral rumors about bricks meant to encourage protest shown to be false Social media posts of piles of bricks have gone viral in recent days, with unfounded claims that they are being placed around cities in an effort to foment violence during protests. But analysis by NBC News' Verification Unit found no evidence for such claims. Images of piles of bricks across the country have been posted: from a suburb of Minneapolis, to Tacoma, Washington, and San Francisco. Video of police in Boston unloading bricks from a vehicle has been viewed millions of times. The person who first posted it has since taken it down, saying she can’t be sure whether it does indeed show officers leaving the bricks at a protest site as she first suggested. That hasn’t stopped others repeating the claim. NBC News’ has now verified the footage shows the police unloading the bricks at the police station. NBC News' Verification Unit geolocated the photos and tracked down the bricks to a Dallas parking lot. They have been there for months, close to a construction site, and can be seen in an image on Google Maps Street View from February. Google Maps Some photos, like this one in Dallas, claim the police left the bricks there to encourage a riot that they could then clamp down on. NBC News’ Verification Unit geolocated the photos and tracked down the bricks to a Dallas parking lot. They have been there for months, close to a construction site, and can be seen in an image on Google Maps Street View from February. Another post in Frisco, TX asked “Anyone know why these random piles of bricks keep showing up near protest sites??? Someone is funding the rioting.” The local police later put out a tweet saying they’d investigated, the bricks were for a planned construction project, and they’ve been removed. Unsubstantiated claims about bricks come as conspiracy theories about efforts to foment protests have spread on social media. Bricks have been thrown during some protests, including video that appears to show a police officer being hit by a brick. There is also video that shows a woman who gives back a brick that was handed out by someone from a passing car. She doesn’t know the people in the car and she shouts angrily at them to stop putting people’s lives in danger. But there is no evidence that piles of bricks have been strategically placed in U.S. cities to encourage protest violence. Share this -







D.C. police response to George Floyd protests prompts alarm abroad America's allies and adversaries can't believe what they are witnessing unfold in Washington, D.C. — a police officer punching an Australian cameraman and using his shield to strike him in the chest, while another officer uses a baton to hit the correspondent as the news crew attempts to flee. Violent, chaotic scenes like this have been seen elsewhere around the globe — but other countries are reacting with horror as they are not used to seeing them in the heart of the U.S. capital. "With all of its shortcomings, the U.S. has stood for many ideals we dearly share," said Ziya Meral, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based think tank. "Now we are witnessing an America spiraling down into chaos, poor governance, social friction, poor policing and poor leadership." "The city on a hill no longer inspires or shines," added Meral, who specializes in foreign affairs and Middle East politics, in a reference to President Ronald Reagan's soaring 1989 farewell address. Read the full story here. Share this -







Cuomo: The NYPD and NYC mayor did not do their job Monday night Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday criticized the New York Police Department and Mayor Bill de Blasio over the law enforcement response to looting and vandalism in parts of New York City on Monday night. "The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night," Cuomo said at a news conference. "I believe that." The NYPD is the largest police department in the United States, the governor said, adding, "I don't believe they have used enough police to address the situation." The governor said multiple times that the city's police force has 38,000 members. According to the NYPD's website, it employs about 36,000 officers. Cuomo said the NYPD has protected the city before in similar situations. "I've seen them do it before. I know they can do it because I have seen them do it," he said. "They did not do it last night, but I believe in the inherent capacity of the NYPD if managed and deployed." He added, "That's what I think hasn't worked and that has to be fixed and it has to be fixed today. Stop the looting. I do believe that the NYPD well-deployed would not need the National Guard." Share this -







6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car ATLANTA — Six Atlanta police officers have been charged over excessive use of force during a protest arrest incident involving two college students, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced the charges during a news conference. The Saturday night incident first gained attention from video online and on local news. Five of the officers are charged with aggravated assault, in addition to other charges. Two of the officers, Investigator Ivory Streeter and Investigator Mark Gardner, were fired earlier this week. Bottoms said the woman, Taniyah Pilgrim, was released without charges. She said the man, Messiah Young, was released, too, and she’s ordering the charges against him dropped. She didn’t specify what charges he faced. A police report says Young was charged with attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license. Bodycam footage shows Atlanta police using excessive force to arrest two college students June 1, 2020 01:07 Share this -







What is a president's authority to send in federal troops? President Donald Trump has vowed to use the U.S. military to quell the riots and unrest across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death if cities or states "refuse to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents.” But what is the president's authority to send in troops? The Constitution says Congress has the power "to provide for the calling forth of the militia ... to suppress insurrections," and it has given that authority to the president in various forms since 1792. As currently worded, the Insurrection Act allows the president to call up the active military or federalize the national guard under three circumstances. Read more about Trump's Insurrection Act authorities. Share this -





