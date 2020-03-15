5 deaths reported in New York City The number of confirmed cases and deaths from coronavirus rose sharply in New York City in recent days, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday. Five people have died from the disease and more than 300 have tested positive for it, he said in a news conference. On Friday, there had been no reported deaths in the city, he said, and the week began with several dozen confirmed cases. Those who died were between 53 and 82 and had preexisting conditions like emphysema, diabetes and heart disease, he said. Share this -







Nike, Lululemon to temporarily close stores Apple, Lululemon and Nike are among some of the country's leading retailers that announced temporary store shut downs in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Lululemon and Nike announced Sunday they will close their stores through March 27. They both said employees will be paid for the hours they were scheduled to work. Apple closed all of its stores outside of China through March 27 last week, but its online stores and App Store remain open. Under Armour and Abercrombie & Fitch announced separately they will close their doors through March 28. Under Armour said it will pay team members for the house they were scheduled to work. Abercrombie & Fitch warned the store closures would have "material adverse impacts" on its financial performance and withdrew its first-quarter and full year forecast. Patagonia, Urban Outfitters, Lush Cosmetics, Warby Parker and Allbirds are among other retailers closing stores in response to the virus.







California governor asks seniors, people with chronic conditions to self-isolate California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday asked all Californians who have chronic conditions or are over age of 65 to self-isolate at home in a bid to protect them. "We are doing so with our eyes wide open at the magnitude of what that means," Newsom said at a news conference. He added that state officials were working on providing medicine, food and other supplies to the state's 5.3 million seniors, a population that public health officials have said is more vulnerable to the disease. Newsom also asked nightclubs, brewpubs and wineries to close their doors — though he did not order them to do so, saying he was confident they would follow his guidance. Restaurants can remain open, Newsom said, though he asked businesses to reduce their patrons by half. And he said customers should remain 6 feet or more away from each other in an effort to reduce the possibility of spreading or catching the disease. Officials are also trying to move the thousands of homeless people who are in encampments or on the streets across California into sites that Newsom said would allow for appropriate "social distancing." He said the state is "procuring" hotels and motels "in real time" and using hundreds of trailers for the effort.







Dow futures plunge 1,000 points after Fed's crisis action Stock futures plunged Sunday night, despite unprecedented emergency action from the Federal Reserve. Dow futures fell by 1,000 points, triggering the "limit down" threshold after the Fed announced a rate cut that brings the central bank's borrowing rate to a range of between 0 and 0.25 percent. Investors remain skeptical that even such bold moves will move the needle as the coronavirus outbreak takes its toll on the U.S. economy. "They had no choice, but it won't be enough in the grand scheme of things," Jeff Mills, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust, told Bloomberg.






