5 things to watch on Tuesday night: Will Biden's firewall hold? Six days after former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg faced a less-than-warm welcome from rivals during his first time on the debate stage in Las Vegas, there's a new target on their minds: Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator crushed his nearest rival by more than 25 points in Nevada and demonstrated his broad appeal in the party. Joe Biden, who came second in the Silver State, has to prove his strength in South Carolina or it could all be over for him. It's the first majority-black electorate on the calendar, and every Democratic presidential nominee since 1992 has won African-American voters. So far, Biden has been their preferred candidate, but his support has shrunk after poor showings in early states. And Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, two favorites of white college graduates, have yet to prove they can win black or Latino voters. They loom large in South Carolina on Saturday and the 14 states that will vote three days later on Super Tuesday, when about a third of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be awarded. Here are five things to watch in the last debate before South Carolina and Super Tuesday.







Unstoppable? Bernie Sanders heads into South Carolina stronger than ever Bernie Sanders is heading to South Carolina, the state that broke him in 2016, stronger than ever after a razor-thin second-place finish in Iowa and wins in New Hampshire and Nevada. "I just think there's one big, huge, screaming story here tonight, and that is that there is a front-runner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race," veteran Democratic strategist James Carville, a vocal critic of Sanders, said on MSNBC. "We're in a whole new ballgame here, and ... some of these candidates are going to have to make really hard decisions about who stays in and who gets out and where we go from here." But the heat will be on like never before for Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont who describes himself as a democratic socialist, as his doubters and detractors scramble to try to stop him and the race's former front-runner, Joe Biden, tries to reclaim that position with a second-place showing in Nevada and a promise to win South Carolina. "We're alive, we're coming back, and we're going to win," Biden told supporters at a union hall in Las Vegas. "I ain't a socialist. I ain't a plutocrat. I'm a Democrat — and proud of it." Read more here.






