5 things to watch on Tuesday night: Will Biden's firewall hold? Six days after former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg faced a less-than-warm welcome from rivals during his first time on the debate stage in Las Vegas, there's a new target on their minds: Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator crushed his nearest rival by more than 25 points in Nevada and demonstrated his broad appeal in the party. Joe Biden, who came second in the Silver State, has to prove his strength in South Carolina or it could all be over for him. It's the first majority-black electorate on the calendar, and every Democratic presidential nominee since 1992 has won African-American voters. So far, Biden has been their preferred candidate, but his support has shrunk after poor showings in early states. And Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, two favorites of white college graduates, have yet to prove they can win black or Latino voters. They loom large in South Carolina on Saturday and the 14 states that will vote three days later on Super Tuesday, when about a third of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be awarded. Here are five things to watch in the last debate before South Carolina and Super Tuesday.







How previous Dems won South Carolina and the nomination As 2020 candidates prepare for the South Carolina Democratic primary Saturday, the focus is on black voters, a growing base for the party in the Palmetto State and a key voting bloc for eventual party nominees in past elections. The demographic makes up about two-thirds of the state's Democratic electorate. Every Democratic winner in South Carolina's primary since 1992 has ultimately become the party's nominee except for John Edwards. Though Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leads the 2020 field in delegates after first and second place finishes in multiple early states, he'll likely need to overcome his past challenges in South Carolina to clear his path to the nomination. Read more here.







Biden clinches support from all House Dems from North Carolina In the race to Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden has an advantage at least when it comes down to congressional endorsements across the 14 states voting next week. On Tuesday, Biden clinched all three Democratic House members from North Carolina when Rep. David Price joined fellow Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Alma Adams. And that endorsement comes as Biden tries to indicate he has the best chance to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary contest. Biden has a total of 48 congressional endorsers from both the House and the Senate, according to NBC News' count, including 20 from Super Tuesday states alone, making him the most endorsed Democratic presidential candidate by members of Congress. NBC News has also learned that South Carolina heavyweight House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn is expected to endorse Biden on Wednesday, bringing his total count of congressional endorsers to 49. Read more here.







Biden gains momentum, key South Carolina endorsement CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former Vice President Joe Biden will finish second in the Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses, NBC News projected Sunday night, and will likely earn seven national convention delegates. The second-place finish, added to the endorsement of South Carolina's top Democrat, Rep. Jim Clyburn — which will come Wednesday, NBC News has learned — will give Biden momentum heading into this week's South Carolina primary. Official backing from Clyburn, colloquially known as the "South Carolina Kingmaker" for his heavy influence in the state's Democratic politics, could help cement what Biden has predicted would be a first-place finish in South Carolina. Clyburn, who as majority whip is the third-ranking Democrat in the House, will formally endorse Biden ahead of the primary at an event Wednesday, according to two people with firsthand knowledge. He is the highest-ranking person in House leadership to have backed Biden's candidacy to date. Read more here.







Unstoppable? Bernie Sanders heads into South Carolina stronger than ever Bernie Sanders is heading to South Carolina, the state that broke him in 2016, stronger than ever after a razor-thin second-place finish in Iowa and wins in New Hampshire and Nevada. "I just think there's one big, huge, screaming story here tonight, and that is that there is a front-runner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race," veteran Democratic strategist James Carville, a vocal critic of Sanders, said on MSNBC. "We're in a whole new ballgame here, and ... some of these candidates are going to have to make really hard decisions about who stays in and who gets out and where we go from here." But the heat will be on like never before for Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont who describes himself as a democratic socialist, as his doubters and detractors scramble to try to stop him and the race's former front-runner, Joe Biden, tries to reclaim that position with a second-place showing in Nevada and a promise to win South Carolina. "We're alive, we're coming back, and we're going to win," Biden told supporters at a union hall in Las Vegas. "I ain't a socialist. I ain't a plutocrat. I'm a Democrat — and proud of it." Read more here.






