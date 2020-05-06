51 workers at Tyson plant in Maine test positive for COVID-19 At least 51 workers at a Tyson Foods processing plant in Portland, Maine, have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday. That number reflects an increase of 14 cases since Tuesday. The facility is currently closed. Outbreaks at meat processing plants have slowed down national production, creating supply chain issues. Maine has experienced more than 1,250 confirmed and likely COVID-19 cases. Share this -







For sickest patients, blood thinners may be linked to reduced COVID-19 deaths, study finds Blood thinners may help keep COVID-19 patients on ventilators alive longer, a study published Wednesday suggests. In recent weeks, physicians have noticed that the sickest coronavirus patients are more prone to forming blood clots — an unexpected symptom for a respiratory virus. Read more.







Pedro Martinez launches initiative for COVID-19 relief in Dominican Republic Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez and a group of more than 40 Dominican baseball players launched "Step Up To The Plate," an initiative aimed at supporting relief efforts in the Dominican Republic during the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign, organized by the Pedro Martinez Foundation, and supported by some of the biggest names in the sport, is providing food kits, masks and other personal protective equipment to healthcare workers and residents of the Caribbean nation. Hola everyone! The Pedro Martinez Foundation and over 40 Dominican baseball players and artists are coming together to ''Step Up To The Plate' against COVID-19, and you can help too!

100% of the money goes to helping DR families in need! #StepUp4DR pic.twitter.com/zcWZ675z1P — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) May 5, 2020 "The Dominican Republic has always been my home, and right now it truly needs our help," Martinez said in an interview with ESPN. "These are people without the most basic needs, and we are blessed to be in a position to help, and it is our duty to do so." According to data from the World Food Program, more than 40% of the population lives below the poverty line. Sources told ESPN that the MLB and MLB Players Association will make a joint donation to relief efforts in the Dominican Republic, with the announcement reportedly being made next week.







Number of kids in New York with rare COVID-19 complication rises to 64 A total of 64 children in New York State are suspected of having developed a rare complication believed to be linked to COVID-19. The illness, referred to as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, can lead to inflammation of the heart muscle, and "has features which overlap with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome," according to a press release from the New York State Department of Health. On Monday, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued an alert about the condition, which, at that time, had affected at least 15 children in the city alone. Symptoms can include fever, rash and abdominal illness. Some children have required intensive care. No deaths have been reported.







Photo: Blue Angels over Dallas Tom Pennington / Getty Images Hospital staff cheer as the Navy's Blue Angels pass over Medical City Dallas as a show of support for health care workers and first responders on Wednesday.







Coronavirus 'parties' in a Washington county linked to rise in cases, officials say Health officials in a county in southern Washington state say a rise in coronavirus cases is linked to "COVID-19 parties." "Walla Walla County health officials are receiving reports of COVID-19 parties occurring in our community, where noninfected people mingle with an infected person in an effort to catch the virus," the county said in a press release Tuesday. The statement stressed that scientists don't know yet if people infected with the coronavirus become immune and that contracting the virus risks serious illness. "Health officials stress that there is much we don't know about COVID-19," the release said. "Epidemiologists don't know if immunity is a sure thing, if reinfection is possible, or if [the] virus could continue living inside you. They do know that even the young can be hospitalized, survivors may suffer long-term damage, and even a 'mild' case isn't mild." Read the full story here.







Bill to forgive health care workers' student loans unveiled by Democratic lawmaker Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., introduced a bill Tuesday that would forgive student loan debt for health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation would create “a federal and private loan forgiveness program for loans acquired to receive medical and professional training held by health care workers who have made significant contributions to ... respond to this urgent crisis,” Maloney's office said in a news release. Nurses, doctors, medical researchers, lab workers and other healthcare professionals fighting the pandemic would be eligible for the program. Our nation owes an incredible debt to our health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis & we need to do more than just saying thank you.



That's why I introduced legislation today to eliminate student debt for health care workers on the frontlines of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/2FqnSB7KRz — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) May 5, 2020 “Frontline health workers are delivering care to the sickest patients and putting their own safety at great risk in order to keep doing their jobs,” Maloney said in a statement. “And in return, I believe that we have an obligation to ensure that they are relieved of the debt they incurred to train for this critical work.” Medical school graduates incur an average of $200,000 in student loan debt, according to Association of American Medical Colleges. Share this -





