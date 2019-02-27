7 hours later, the hearing is over. Watch the 3-minute recap.

Cohen made a brief statement to the assembled media on Capitol Hill after the hearing adjourned but did not take questions.
"Thank you all for being here today. I am humbled, I'm thankful to Chairman Cummings for giving me the opportunity today to tell my truth and I hope that as Chairman Cummings said, it helps in order to heal America," Cohen said.
In a heated closing statement, Chairman Cummings made a sweeping call for normalcy and protecting America's democracy after a fiery hours-long hearing marked by partisan clashes and pointed attacks on Cohen's credibility.
“You made a lot of mistakes, Mr. Cohen, and you've admitted that. And you know what is the saddest part of this whole thing is? That some very innocent people are hurting too and you acknowledge that and that's your family,” Cummings said. "And you know if we as a nation did not give people an opportunity after they made mistakes to change their lives a whole lot of people would not do very well."
He added, "I want to say thank you. I know that this can be hard. I know that you are facing a lot. I know that you are worried about your family but this is part of destiny and, hopefully, this portion of your destiny will lead to a better Micheal Cohen, a better Donald Trump, a better United States of America and a better world."
He took a parting shot at Republican members of the committee who falsely claimed that this is the first hearing House Oversight has held since Democrats reclaimed the majority in the chamber. The first was one on prescription drug costs, he said, mentioning a person who died because she was unable to afford insulin. He noted his committee has also had hearings on a number of topics, including voting rights, before hearing from Cohen on Wednesday.
"We can do more than one thing," he said. "And we have got to get back to normal."
Cohen delivered a brief but emotional statement at the end of his public testimony, in which he summed up his objections to the president and his fears for the future.
"I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power," he said of Trump.
He then addressed the president directly, at times looking squarely into the TV cameras.
"We honor our veterans — even in the rain," Cohen said referring to a trip to France where Trump opted against attending a World War 1 memorial event. "You tell the truth, even when it doesn't aggrandize you."
"You don't attack the media and those who question what you don't like or what you don't want them to say and you take responsibility for your own dirty deeds. You don't use your power of your bully pulpit to destroy the credibility of those who speak out against you. You don't separate families from one another or demonize those looking to America for a better life. You don't vilify people based on the god they pray to and you don't cuddle up to our adversaries at the expense of our allies. Finally, you don't shut down the government before Christmas and New Year's just to simply appease your base. This behavior is churlish, it denigrates the office of the president and it's simply un-American. And it's not you," he said.
"So to those who support the president and his rhetoric as I once did, I pray the country doesn't make the same mistakes that I have made or pay the heavy price that my family and I are paying."
Cohen then thanked Chairman Cummings for his time.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., prompted a fiery exchange when she objected to the appearance of HUD official Lynne Patton in the audience earlier Wednesday.
"Just to make a note, Mr. Chairman, just because someone has a person of color, a black person working for them, doesn’t mean they aren't racist. And it is insensitive that some would even say — the fact that someone would actually use a prop, a black woman, in this chamber, in this committee, is alone racist in itself," Tlaib said.
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who had invited Patton to stand as he defended Trump against Cohen's charge that the president is a racist, erupted in anger, asking for the statement to be stricken from the record.
"I am not calling the gentleman, Mr. Meadows, a racist for doing so. I’m saying that in itself, it is a racist act," Tlaib responded.
Meadows asked Chairman Elijah Cummings to vouch for him as not being racist. The pair noted that they have a close relationship.
Tlaib ultimately apologized to Meadows, saying that she did not intend for him to feel that she was attacking him personally as a racist.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., also referred to Meadows' bringing Patton out to rebut allegations of racism against Trump.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pressed Cohen on whether Trump committed bank, tax and insurance fraud during brief questioning Wednesday afternoon.
"To your knowledge, did the president ever provide inflated assets to an insurance company?" Ocasio-Cortez asked.
"Yes," Cohen replied.
"Who else knows that the president did this?" Ocasio-Cortez responded.
Cohen named several Trump Organization executives, including chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.
"Do you think we need to review financial statements and tax returns in order to compare them?" Ocasio-Cortez asked.
"Yes," Cohen said.
Ocasio-Cortez wrapped up her questioning under her allotted time.
Cohen said that he didn't actually think Trump's tax returns were under audit during the 2016 election, contrary to what Trump has long claimed.
"I asked for a copy of the audit so that I could use it in terms of my statements to the press. And I was never able to obtain one," he said in answer to a question about whether Trump's tax returns were, in fact, under audit by the IRS.
Trump refused to release his tax returns while running for office because he said they were under audit. He has never released them.
Trump is the only major party nominee of the past 40 years to not release his tax returns.
Cohen’s testimony may soon be coming to an end, but not his grilling. Cohen is planning to take questions from reporters after he’s done testifying under oath, according to his lawyer, Lanny Davis.
Cohen is facing questions from several more lawmakers before ending his day of testimony. Stay tuned.
Cohen dismissed a series of anti-Trump rumors during his testimony even as Republicans repeatedly pressed forward with the idea that nothing he said can be trusted.
First, Cohen said he knew nothing about any rumored or alleged physical violence committed by Trump, the president using any drugs, being delinquent on child care payments, or paying for any health care procedures for women not in his family, an apparent reference to abortion.
He shot down a rumored tape of Trump striking his wife, Melania Trump, in an elevator, saying, "It doesn't exist," and "Mr. Trump would never" hit her. He said "to the best of my knowledge," the president does not have a love child.
Cohen was also asked about "anything that the president has done at home or abroad" or "any videotapes" that could subject Trump to extortion or blackmail, an apparent reference to salacious, unverified allegations in former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele's dossier. Cohen answered, "I’ve heard about these tapes for a long time, had many people contact me over the years. I have no reason to believe that that tape exists."
On another item from Steele's dossier, a trip to Prague Cohen was alleged to have taken in the summer of 2016 to participate in secret meetings with Russians, Cohen said he had never been to the city or the Czech Republic.
The hearing has resumed for Round 2, with Cohen back in the hot seat to face questions from five more House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Cohen's testimony has so far included withering descriptions of the president's character, as well as details about hush money payments and Trump's ambitions for a real estate deal in Moscow.
“The Florida Bar is aware of the comments made in a tweet yesterday by Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is a Florida Bar member, and I can confirm we have opened an investigation,” Francine Andia Walker, the organization’s communications director, said in an email Wednesday.
Gaetz, a close ally of the president, had tweeted: “Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot ... "
Gaetz offered no evidence for the claim, and was immediately accused of witness intimidation by ethics experts online. He defended himself in an interview with NBC News, saying: "This isn't witness tampering. This is witness testing."
After Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., put out a statement asking members "be mindful that comments made on social media or in the press can adversely affect the ability of House Committees to obtain the truthful and complete information necessary to fulfill their duties," Gaetz tweeted an apology and said he was deleting the earlier tweet. He said it was "NOT my intent to threaten, as some believe I did."
During her questioning of Cohen, Del. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands said Gaetz should “at the very least” be referred to the House Ethics Committee, and could be referred for criminal prosecution.
Gaetz, who is not on the Oversight Committee, was seen standing with Republicans against the far wall of the hearing room for the beginning of Cohen’s testimony.