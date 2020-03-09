7 Trinity College students in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure
Seven Trinity College students in Connecticut are in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure.
The students at the Hartford, Connecticut, college are not displaying symptoms and their possible exposure did not occur on or near campus, Joe DiChristina, vice president of student affairs and dean of campus life, said in a statement on Sunday. They have left campus and the school said it is checking in regularly with the students who are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it added.
"We ask for your assistance in not engaging in rumors or speculation, which may stigmatize individuals and spread fear and misinformation," DiChristina added.
As of Sunday, there was one reported case of coronavirus in Connecticut.
Amin Hossein Khodadadi and Yuliya Talmazan
9m ago / 12:13 PM UTC
Iran sees a spike of nearly 600 new coronavirus cases
Health officials in Iran reported nearly 600 new coronavirus cases, increasing the total to 7,161 as the country struggled to contain the outbreak.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said a total of 237 people have died from the virus since the epidemic began, with 43 new deaths reported Monday.
Lucy Bayly
4m ago / 12:19 PM UTC
Dow set to open with a decline of 1,300 points as oil war adds to coronavirus stresses
Wall Street is preparing for a bloodbath on Monday, after oil prices cratered by 30 percent overnight, pushing all three major averages to declines of around 5 percent and adding stress to an economy already feeling intense pressure from the coronavirus epidemic.
Conditions worsened after the world's oil-producing countries failed to strike a deal at a meeting between cartel members in Vienna last week. The stalemate continued over the weekend, with Saudi Arabia and Russia reportedly planning to ramp up production on their own terms after the current deal expires at the end of the month.
Matteo Moschella and Caroline Radnofsky
24m ago / 11:58 AM UTC
Italian celebrities encourage fellow citizens to stay home
Italian celebrities reacted to the country's partial coronavirus lockdown by posting messages on social media encouraging their followers to stay home and follow government advice.
Musicians, comedians and TV personalities showed themselves lounging at home while reminding their fellow citizens of the fun to be had indoors using the hashtag #iostoacasa or "I'm staying home."
"It's been hours, long hours, waiting for someone to say that this damned story will come to an end and that finally tomorrow we'll be able to go outside," sang pop group Negramaro's frontman Giuliano Sangiorgi in a tongue-in-cheek video posted to Twitter.
"Let's stay home as long as it takes for this to be resolved," said Italian singer-songwriter Lorenzo "Jovanotti" Cherubini while strumming a traditional Middle Eastern oud. "Follow the government guidance and listen to the experts ... It's not vacation: it's an emergency."
Many celebrities were voluntarily self-isolating despite not living in the so-called red zone — areas mainly located in northern Italy where the government is currently restricting up to 16 million citizens' movements.
NBC News
33m ago / 11:49 AM UTC
Stock markets around the world plunge as oil price war adds to coronavirus fears
Stocks across the world tumbled early Monday after a shocking all-out oil price war added to anxiety around the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated an opening drop of more than 1,300 points. The S&P 500 futures indicated a 5 percent drop at Monday’s open. The S&P futures trading was briefly halted overnight. The sharp declines in the futures market signaled more turbulence ahead after a roller-coaster week that saw the S&P 500 swing up or down more than 2.5 percent for four days straight.
When Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said he will self-quarantine for 14 days on Sunday after he came into "extended" contact with a person who since been hospitalized for coronavirus, he set off a debate by referring to the disease as "Wuhan virus."
Rep. Gosar called the disease COVID-19 in an official statement, but on his personal Twitter account he wrote that he had "sustained contact...with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus."
Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., said in a tweet that Gosar's use of "Wuhan virus" is "an example of the myopia that allowed it to spread," adding the virus is "not constrained by country or race."
Others, particularly figures in conservative media, defended Gosar, saying it is commonplace to refer to diseases by the place from where they originated, citing Lyme, Connecticut as the namesake of Lyme's Disease and Zika Virus, named after the Zika Forest of Uganda.
When coronavirus first appeared, many people, including those in the media, referred to it as "Wuhan virus." But in mid-February, the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) put out guidelines for reporting responsibly on the outbreak, and cautioned against saying "Wuhan virus." AAJA cited 2015 guidelines from the World Health Organization which discourage naming illnesses after geographic locations to avoid stigmatizing those who live there.
Arata Yamamoto
1h ago / 10:59 AM UTC
Japan’s professional baseball season postponed by outbreak
Japan’s professional baseball league decided to postpone the season opening due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The league's commissioner, Atsushi Saito, announced that the season opening matches slated for March 20 will be postponed during a meeting with Japan's twelve professional baseball teams Monday.
“While continuing to seek advice from experts, we will aim to start the season some time during April," Saito said.
Japan has so far recorded 488 cases of the virus and 15 deaths.
NBC News
1h ago / 10:54 AM UTC
Milan turns into a ghost town amid coronavirus lockdown
Reuters
2h ago / 10:36 AM UTC
Saudi Arabia locks down province as coronavirus cases rise
Saudi Arabia has imposed a temporary lockdown on the eastern Qatif province, an oil-producing region and home to a large Shiite Muslim population, to prevent the spread of coronavirus after 11 people there were infected.
Four new cases, including an American arrival who visited Italy and the Philippines, took the tally to 15 on Monday, as the kingdom suspended travel with nine nations, from neighboring United Arab Emirates to Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt.
The Saudi interior ministry said in a statement Sunday that no one would be allowed to enter or exit Qatif and that work at all public and private sectors in the province had been suspended with the exception of institutions providing necessary services.
Reuters and Yun Li, CNBC
1h ago / 10:59 AM UTC
London's FTSE 100 plunges to three-year low amid coronavirus, oil price war fears