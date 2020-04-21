7 Wisconsin virus cases linked to in-person voting, health official says Officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin, Milwaukee’s health commissioner said. Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said six of the cases involve Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker, the Journal Sentinel reported. Officials hope to have additional information on the cases by the end of the week, including whether any of them were concentrated in any of the city's five polling places or if any resulted in death, Kowalik said Monday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Monday there were no signs yet of a surge in cases from the election as some feared. Palm noted, however, that if cases do exist, symptoms may not have appeared yet. Read the full story here. Share this -







Some people are 'quaranteaming' to ride out the outbreak — but is it safe? Staying alone in your home with no end in sight can feel emotionally debilitating. That's why some people are practicing '"quaranteaming." Essentially, it means choosing to quarantine with someone you don't live with. But the practice could pose a risk to yourself and the public. There are "gradations of safety," Dr. Eric Cioe-Pena, an emergency medicine physician at Northwell Health in New York City, told TODAY. Read the full story on TODAY. Share this -







FDA approves first at-home collection kit for COVID-19 The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it has issued its first emergency approval of an at-home collection kit for the coronavirus. The kit allows people to collect their own sample and then send it to the company to be tested. The kit is produced by North Carolina-based LabCorp. The collection kit will be first made available to healthcare workers and first responders who have symptoms of COVID-19, LabCorp said in a press release, but they added that they hope to make the tests available to consumers in "the coming weeks." The FDA approved the use of the nasal swab tests after granting a LabCorp request under emergency measures. Share this -







Johns Hopkins University offers free online course on COVID-19 pandemic John Hopkins University is offering a free online course designed to help people "explore the COVID-19 pandemic." The Baltimore-based University famous for its medical school is offering the course through a series of short modules that "build on each other" and explore the virus that causes COVID-19 as well as its broader implications for society. Modules are led by the university's leading experts in virology and infectious diseases. Registration is not required, with the modules being offered through content created after social distancing measures were introduced. Share this -







Spain's famous San Fermin bull run cancelled Spain's famous San Fermin bull run has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pamplona's town hall announced Tuesday. The town's deputy mayor Ana Elizalde said in a press conference that although the cancellation was "expected" it still "leaves us all sad." The bull-running festival has only been cancelled four other times; in 1937 and 1938 for the Spanish civil war, in 1978 following clashes between police and Basque nationalists, and finally in 1997 after the assassination of a Spanish politician by the ETA terror group. Share this -







Families divided by U.S.-Canada border closure meet across an irrigation ditch Some families are still meeting face-to-face, without crossing the closed border between America and Canada. King5 Some families divided by the U.S.-Canada border's closing due to the pandemic have been meeting across an irrigation ditch in Washington state. In the border town of Lynden, Washington, Jodi Pears introduced her newborn baby, Willow, to her parents, who live in Canada. "It's just sad. They were there for the births of our other two daughters," Pears told NBC affiliate KING in Seattle, as she stood about 10 feet from her parents across the ditch. "It's just really hard." Pears is one of many in the area using the spot in Lynden for such meetings. People are holding picnics and planting lawn chairs on either side of the border for a chance to see and talk to family on the other side in person. Share this -







Austria to open larger stores and restaurants in May Large shops and service-based businesses like hairdressers will be allowed to reopen in Austria on May 1, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in an address on Tuesday as he outlined the steps the government will take to ease the country's lockdown. Schools, restaurants and religious services will also be permitted to reopen in the following weeks, "if the case numbers allow," he said. Austria became one of the first countries in Europe to lay out a plan to ease the lockdown. It began lifting restrictions last week when small shops were allowed to open. However, Kurz cautioned that citizens should not expect "unrestricted travel throughout Europe in the near future." He added that if he is able to take a vacation this year, he will be staying in Austria. Share this -





