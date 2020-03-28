'70,000-ton message of hope': Trump sees off Navy hospital ship as it heads for NYC President Donald Trump visited Norfolk, Va. on Saturday to see off the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship that is headed to New York to provide extra space and support to medical workers in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. “This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York. A place I know very well, a place I love," Trump continued. The USNS Comfort, which can hold about 1,000 beds, will be used to treat patients who are not infected with COVID-19 in order to free up much-needed hospital space for infected patients in New York City. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Italy sees nearly 900 coronavirus deaths overnight Priest Don Marcello gives a blessing to the coffins of the deceased inside the church of San Giuseppe in Seriate, Italy on March 28, 2020. Piero Cruciatti / AFP - Getty Images Italian officials said Saturday that 889 people died of coronavirus overnight, bringing the death toll in the country to 10,023. The number of coronavirus cases in Italy also continue to increase, with a new total of 92,472, up nearly 6,000 since Friday. The country is also seeing a rise in recoveries among COVID-19 patients, according to Italy's Protection Civil Agency. So far, 12,384 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 1,434 over Friday. Italy's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000 March 28, 2020 02:03







Coronavirus cases in New York now top 52,000, with 728 deaths New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday the state currently has 52,318 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 728 deaths. New York City still has the largest number of cases in the state — 29,766. Over 500 people have died of coronavirus in the city. I'm deeply saddened that we have lost 728 New Yorkers to Coronavirus.



We are fighting to save every life. You must help by following all health protocols.



We ALL have a role to play to reduce the spread of this virus.



We ALL have a role to play to reduce the spread of this virus.



Help us save lives. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 28, 2020 Cuomo said the number of new hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 has been going down — from 1,248 reported Wednesday to 847 Friday. However, Cuomo said projections show that the spread of the coronavirus in New York has not yet reached its peak, which he expects to happen in 14 to 21 days. The governor said the state needs at least 30,000 ventilators to help patients breathe while they recover. The first temporary hospital in New York City is set to open on Monday in Manhattan. Other temporary hospitals in Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx and Staten Island are expected to open in coming weeks.







UK's medical director says fewer than 20K deaths means nation 'will have done well' Stephen Powis, the national medical director of the National Health Service, said at a press conference on Saturday that the United Kingdom will have done well "if it comes through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths." As of Saturday, the United Kingdom has 14,579 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 758 deaths.







NYPD detective dies from the coronavirus A detective with the New York City Police Department died from the coronavirus, which has infected more than 500 of the agency's officers and other employees. Cedric Dixon, a 23-year veteran of the force, died at a hospital in the Bronx, said the Detectives' Endowment Association president, Paul DiGiacomo. He is the first sworn member of the department to die from the virus. Read the full story here.







New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo postpones presidential primary New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the date of the state's primary election will be moved from April 28 to June 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid an update on the latest number of New Yorkers infected by coronavirus, Cuomo shared that he would push back the election nearly two months. That order comes after at least 10 states and one territory have postponed their presidential primaries because of the the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story here.







The pandemic drove life online. It may never return. For many Americans, a typical day now might look something like this: Roll out of bed and check the smartphone. Open up a laptop and file for unemployment benefits through a website. Set up an online education portal for children out of school. Check in with a doctor through a telemedicine portal. Read news on Twitter. Buy groceries through Amazon. Watch stories on Instagram. Binge on Netflix. Connect with a group of friends on a Zoom video chat. What passes for normal life now happens almost entirely online. The coronavirus pandemic is unlike any other global emergency in recent history. Millions of people in the U.S. and around the world are confined to their homes with no definite idea of when they will be able to resume life as they knew it. Staying home has taken on the kind of patriotic duty usually reserved for times of war. The major question will be whether "normal life" ever returns. does anyone else feel like they literally live inside of Computer now — Damon Beres 🦇 (@dlberes) March 24, 2020 Read the full story here.






