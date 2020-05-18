70 cases of COVID-19 at French schools days after re-opening PARIS — Just one week after a third of French schoolchildren went back to school in an easing of the coronavirus lockdown, there’s been a worrying flareup of about 70 COVID-19 cases linked to schools. Some lower grades in schools were opened last week and a further 150,000 junior high students went back to the classroom Monday as further restrictions were loosened by the government. The move initially spelled relief: the end of homeschooling for hundreds of thousands of exhausted French parents, many of whom were also working from home. Read more. Share this -







Oregon governor vows to appeal after court strikes down coronavirus executive orders Oregon Gov. Kate Brown vowed to appeal a court ruling to the state's Supreme Court on Monday after a judge ruled her executive orders on social distancing guidelines "null and void." The ruling by Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff claimed Brown's order was invalidated because she failed to have it approved by the state legislature following 28 days, according to NBC affiliate KGW. The suit was initially filed by a group of churches who claimed Brown's stay-at-home order was unconstitutional for infringing on a citizen's right to worship. Brown stood by her actions in a Twitter thread Monday, and said that the "science behind my executive orders hasn't changed." "It is irresponsible to dismiss the health risks and science behind our measures to stop COVID-19," Brown said. "We would be faced with the prospect of another mass outbreak without the tools that have proven to be effective in protecting our families, neighbors & loved ones from this disease." The science behind my executive orders hasn't changed: today's ruling from the Baker County Circuit Court will be appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court within hours to keep my emergency orders in effect, ensuring we can continue to safeguard the health of all Oregonians. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) May 18, 2020







Professional sports in California could resume in June, governor says If coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in California, professional sports may be given the green light to return in the state as soon as June, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday. Newsom's tentative announcement came while discussing hopes to reopen the state's economy, assuming that California continues its downward trend of cases. The governor said he hopes to allow non-essential retailers to open in-store shopping across the state rather than on a regional basis. "In addition to that, sporting events, pro sports in that first week of June without spectators and modifications, and very prescriptive conditions can continue to move forward," Newsom said. NASCAR resumed its season on Sunday without spectators at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, the league's first race since March. Other countries have also allowed some professional sports to continue without fans in the stands, such as Germany's Bundesliga soccer league and South Korea's Korean Baseball Organization. Gov. Newsom says if progress continues, California could allow pro sports events without fans as soon as early June. pic.twitter.com/2FrpbXoaSE — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 18, 2020







Ousted HHS whistleblower Bright reports to work in new role Lawyers for Dr. Rick Bright, a former top Health and Human Services official, told NBC News Monday that he has reported to the National Institutes of Health to begin his new assignment. "Following the required onboarding process, he is prepared to begin working when NIH is ready," his attorneys said. Bright has said he was shoved out of a key coronavirus response job for objecting to "efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections." He was transferred to a role within the National Institutes of Health, which is part of HHS. Bright alleges that his reassignment from serving as head of the federal government's vaccine agency to a lower-profile role at the NIH was an act of retaliation by the Trump administration for raising his concerns. He filed a whistleblower complaint earlier this month charging "an abuse of authority or gross mismanagement" at HHS and and unloaded on the Trump administration's coronavirus response in testimony to Congress last week. Bright had been taking sick leave since filing his whistleblower complaint.







Italy announces lowest COVID-19 death toll since March 9 Italy has reached its lowest daily toll of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the lockdown on March 9. Only 99 fatalities and 451 new cases were reported during the weekend, the Civil Protection said in a statement. Italy's total death toll since February 21, when the outbreak started, now stands at 32,007, official figures show. The European country reopened some of its business Monday - shops, restaurants and churches - as its 10-week lockdown eases. "We could wait for a vaccine, but we can't afford it," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday. "We have to accept [the risks], otherwise we will never be able to restart."







Wall Street soars as vaccine news prompts hope of economic recovery Wall Street soared Monday after U.S.-based drugmaker Moderna said it has seen "positive" results from its first human trial for a vaccine against COVID-19, prompting hope among investors that economic recovery could be on the horizon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by around 830 points by midday Monday, with the S&P 500 notching up a gain of by 3 percent and the Nasdaq higher by 2.3 percent. Tourism and airline stocks also rose, with Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United seeing double-digit gains. MGM Resorts, Carnival Cruise Line and Disney also rallied, on the possibility of a return to travel and entertainment. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has emphasized that full economic recovery "may have to await the arrival of a vaccine." Read the full story here.







He thought the coronavirus was 'a fake crisis.' Then he contracted it. Brian Hitchens. WPTV A Florida man who thought the coronavirus was "a fake crisis" has changed his mind after he and his wife contracted COVID-19. Brian Hitchens, a rideshare driver who lives in Jupiter, downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus in Facebook posts in March and April. "I'm honoring what our government says to do during this epidemic but I do not fear this virus because I know that my God is bigger than this Virus will ever be," he wrote in a post on April 2. "Jesus is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords." In mid-April, Hitchens, 46, began documenting his and his wife's health on Facebook. "Been home sick for over a week. Both my wife and I home sick," he wrote in a post on April 18. "I've got no energy and all I want to do is sleep." Read the full story here.






