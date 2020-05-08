70 percent of U.S. Olympic sports applied for government funds At least 70 percent of U.S. Olympic sports organizations have applied for government funds during the coronavirus pandemic, a stark financial reality that underscores the frailties within the world's most dominant Olympic sports system. The Associated Press surveyed 44 of the country's national governing bodies (NGBs) -- the organizations charged with operating programs from the grassroots through the Olympic levels in sports that run the gamut from badminton to basketball. All but four of the 36 NGBs that responded said they had applied for assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program. Not all the organizations revealed how much they received, but those who did have been approved for a cumulative total of about $12 million. Share this -







Coronavirus vaccine: This week's updates from Moderna, Pfizer and more A scientist works in the lab at Moderna in Cambridge, Mass. on Feb. 28, 2020. David L. Ryan / Boston Globe via Getty Images Work on a potential coronavirus vaccine is proceeding at breakneck pace around the world, with more than 100 projects in motion, yet even the best predictions put an effective vaccine at least nine months away. And experts are cautioning that even promising early results don’t guarantee that vaccines will be widely available anytime soon, because clinical trials are done in phases and require observing participants over time to assess how they respond to the doses. Here's a roundup of the most notable vaccine news of the week. Share this -







Photo: Social distancing at Lebanese mosque Worshippers perform Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Mohammed Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut. Anwar Amro / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







N.J. nursing home where 17 bodies were stuffed into tiny morgue hit with $220K fine The New Jersey nursing home where 17 bodies were found stuffed into a tiny morgue last month was hit with a hefty fine after federal inspectors found that residents there were put at risk of "serious injury, harm impairment or death." The Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation II facility in Sussex County must pay $220,235 — more than $14,000 for each day that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) found the "facility was not in substantial compliance with federal requirements" between April 6 and April 20. The home also faces other fines, and the monetary penalties will accrue "until substantial compliance is achieved or termination occurs," according to a statement released Thursday by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. The nursing home currently has 133 residents and 54 staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the congressman. In total, 94 residents and one staff member have died. The report detailed specific instances of disturbing neglect and violations at the home, the statement said. In one instance, a resident had fallen on the floor by the bed, and got a head abrasion. The resident was pronounced dead the next day. A physician's report read: “Found dead this am ... not performed Physical-COVID-19 test was done? ... High fever for the last few days — that was not brought to my attention. Flu like illness, likely COVID-19.” Share this -







FDA clears way for first mail-in COVID-19 spit test The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first test that uses saliva, rather than an uncomfortable nasal swab, to diagnose COVID-19. On Friday, the FDA gave Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory in New Jersey an emergency use authorization for its test with an option for at-home sample collection, which would allow patients to spit into a provided tube and send it back to the lab in a sealed envelope for testing. "Authorizing additional diagnostic tests with the option of at-home sample collection will continue to increase patient access to testing for COVID-19," Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner, said in a press release. "This provides an additional option for the easy, safe and convenient collection of samples required for testing without traveling to a doctor's office, hospital or testing site," he said. Share this -







Amtrak's Acela line resuming service on June 1 The Acela line, Amtrak's upscale service between Boston and Washington, D.C., will be back on track in three weeks, the rail service announced on Friday. Beginning June 1, there will be three weekday Acela round trips, and the frequency of Northeast Regional round trips will be increased from eight to 10, Amtrak said. Acela service has been shuttered for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amtrak also announced that all riders, starting immediately, are required to wear facial coverings on board trains and in stations. As we continuously work to keep our customers and employees as safe as possible, beginning May 11 we are requiring all customers in stations and on trains and thruway buses to wear a facial covering. More information can be found here: https://t.co/Ctns1YzOFy pic.twitter.com/lX7n9FQfBk — Amtrak (@Amtrak) May 7, 2020 Share this -







Cuba has 12 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest total in weeks Cuba announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the country's lowest total in weeks. Of the new cases, 75 percent were asymptomatic. One person, a 77-year-old, also died, officials said. Cuba has seen 1,741 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 74 deaths. The country, known for its focus on prevention, has been at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19 and sent doctors to countries such as South Africa and Italy. Share this -







What's it like graduating into a recession? We want to hear old and new stories As the coronavirus pandemic decimates the economy, students set to leave college this month had their post-graduate plans upended. Widespread hiring freezes and business closings mean finding work is a lot harder than it was three months ago. While the circumstances are different, students who graduated in 2008 and 2009 during the Great Recession faced similar challenges. NBC News wants to hear from people who graduated in the 2008 recession and from students set to graduate this spring. Wan Edzadatul Akmal Wan Mohamad / Getty Images/EyeEm Share this -





