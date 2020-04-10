70 at San Francisco homeless shelter test positive At least 70 people, including two staff members, at a San Francisco homeless shelter tested positive for coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Friday. The MSC South shelter is the largest in the city and serves 340 people. Capacity has been reduced to 100 residents, Breed tweeted. People who have not tested positive for the virus will be moved to hotel rooms while those with COVID-19 will remain in quarantine at MSC South. "We've been preparing for situations like this and we're responding," Breed said in a separate tweet. "But it is critical that people continue following the Stay Home Order." From the beginning of this pandemic, one of our biggest concerns has been spread in congregate living situations.



We've seen this happen in countless other places throughout the country. It is now happening at MSC South, one of our shelters here in San Francisco. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 10, 2020 Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced statewide plans to house some of California's 151,000 people experiencing homelessness in hotels and motels through Project Roomkey. The goal is to secure 15,000 rooms for high-risk individuals living on the street.







Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban AUSTIN, Texas — A federal appeals court on Friday partially rescinded a lower-court order that had largely blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic. By a 2-1 vote, the three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld enforcement of an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that includes abortion among non-essential medical procedures banned during the state of emergency. However, the appeals court allowed the procedure to go ahead if delays would place the pregnancy beyond the 22-week state cutoff for abortions. Read the full story here.







White House will not hold coronavirus briefing on Saturday The White House will not hold a coronavirus briefing on Saturday, according to President Donald Trump's official schedule released Friday. Over the last few weeks, Trump has held, with the exception of one day, daily briefings at the White House with Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the administration's coronavirus task. The briefings often devolve into jousting with the press over the administration response to the pandemic.







L.A. County extends stay-at-home order until May 15 Los Angeles County is extending its stay-at-home order until May 15 at the earliest with the possibility of extending it into the summer, officials announced Friday. The order had been set to expire on April 19. Public health officials said social distancing has helped flatten the coronavirus curve but more is needed to protect the county's 12 million residents. More than 8,400 residents have contracted COVID-19, according to the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department. Public health officials warned Friday that lifting the stay-at-home order now could result in nearly 96 percent of residents being infected.







24 at Indiana nursing home die in outbreak INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-four residents of a central Indiana nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 have died, the state's health commissioner said. Sixteen of the residents at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the other eight had compatible symptoms, Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a state news briefing on the pandemic.







Mnuchin announces 'Get My Payment' app Next week, @USTreasury and #IRS will launch the Get My Payment web app where filers can enter bank account information & check the status of their payment to get their money fast! https://t.co/VCBpGD8KXv — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) April 10, 2020







Experimental drug remdesivir shows potential for coronavirus, early research suggests Early research shows an experimental treatment for the coronavirus may help very sick patients improve their breathing, though experts caution more studies are needed before the drug, remdesivir, can be recommended. The research, published Friday in The New England Journal of Medicine, looked at 53 coronavirus patients who had been given remdesivir through what's called "compassionate use." In a majority of the patients — 68 percent — doctors were able to reduce the amount of oxygen support needed. What's more, 17 of 30 patients who'd been on ventilators were able to come off of those machines. That's important because COVID-19 patients who need to be put on ventilators appear to be more likely to suffer long-term health consequences, and may have worse outcomes. Read the full story.






