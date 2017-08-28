When he's not doing commercial litigation, Cesar Francia, is busy suing countries in Latin America over same sex marriage rights.
Andrew Manuel Crespo
With his stellar credentials, Andrew Manuel Crespo could have had a gilded entrée to the elite worlds of finance, academia, or government, but he chose to become a public defender. He is now a Harvard professor and was the first Latino president of the Harvard Law Review.
Luis Von Ahn
Known as a pioneer in crowdsourcing, Luis Von Ahn, founded Duolingo and is now a Carnegie Mellon professor.
Miguel Marquez
Miguel Marquez is bringing underserved Latino communities closer to nature and teaching them all about it.
Aaron Sanchez
The recently launched Aaron Sanchez Scholarship Fund empowers aspiring Latino chefs by helping them attend culinary school.