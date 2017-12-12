From abortion to the economy, where do Moore and Jones stand?

While 49 percent of Alabama Senate voters overall said they think the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore are definitely or probably true, Republican and Democratic voters in Alabama view the accusations different, early exit poll results show.

Voters who identify as belonging to the Democratic party overwhelmingly say they think the allegations are true. A majority of Republicans, however, think the allegations are false, with 54 percent saying they are “probably” false, and an additional 28 percent saying “definitely” false.

White evangelicals — a key voting bloc for Republican candidates in Alabama — overwhelmingly think the allegations are false.