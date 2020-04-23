Abortion resumes in Texas following executive order Texas will allow patients to get an abortion again after Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order eased restrictions on some surgical procedures, including abortion. The order allows a health care facility to operate if it can set aside 25 percent of its capacity for COVID-19 patients and will not need to request PPE from governmental sources for the duration of the pandemic. The Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned Parenthood both confirmed on Thursday that abortion providers in Texas had resumed services. In March, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Lawyering Project sued Texas after the state pushed to ban abortions because of the coronavirus outbreak. BREAKING: Abortion services have been restored in Texas. pic.twitter.com/xeVo5EVjJu — Planned Parenthood (@PPGulfCoast) April 23, 2020 Share this -







Nearly 5,000 U.S. nursing homes have coronavirus cases, nearly 11,000 deaths There are 4,820 long-term care facilities with coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 10,892 residents have died, according to data from state agencies collected by NBC News. The number of deaths is an undercount since some high-population states with known COVID-19 outbreaks, like California, Michigan and Ohio, are still not reporting total fatalities. There have been 10,982 deaths of residents from long-term care facilities according to state agencies. The federal government is still not collecting or reporting this data. The latest from a CDC spokesperson to NBC News in an email yesterday was that the agency would be in a position to share data on nursing home outbreaks and deaths "potentially within the next week."







Facing furor, Ruth's Chris high-end steak chain returns $20 million small business loan A Ruth's Chris restaurant in Washington, on April 20, 2020. Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images Ruth's Chris Steak House will return the $20 million coronavirus small business loan it procured from the government's $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, the company announced Thursday. The PPP was designed to throw a financial lifeline to the millions of small businesses who have seen revenues plunge due to social distancing lockdowns — but the hastily conceived program left thousands of applicants high and dry, after funds were snapped up in less than two weeks. Read the full story here.







Long-term care facilities want expanded testing Following the deaths of more than 5,500 residents of long-term care facilities due to the coronavirus epidemic, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living are calling upon states to expand testing. President and CEO of AHCA and NCAL released a statement on Thursday urging federal, state and local health agencies to provide testing kits to the facilities as well as additional personal protective equipment. "It is time to rally around nursing home and assisted living residents the same way we have around hospital patients and workers. The profession will continue to work with local, state and federal health officials to ensure all possible actions are taken to protect our nation's most vulnerable and our heroes on the front lines. It is time to make America's long term care residents a priority." The comments came in response to Dr. Deborah Birx's call upon states to prioritize testing for long term care facilities.







CDC: Language barriers helped turn Smithfield Foods meat plant into COVID-19 hotspot Forty different languages are spoken at the South Dakota pork processing plant that has become a coronavirus hot spot, but workers who showed symptoms were sent home with informational packets that were written only in English, federal investigators revealed Thursday. That failure to communicate may be part of the reason why some 783 workers at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls have tested positive and two have died from COVID-19, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a 15-page memo. Read the full story here.







Trump's coronavirus drug push came after he talked with billionaire supporter, source says WASHINGTON — A top Health and Human Services official who said he was transferred from his post for pushing back on "efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections" felt pressured to rush access to chloroquine treatments for coronavirus after President Donald Trump had a conversation about it with a mega-rich donor, a source close to the doctor told NBC News. Dr. Rick Bright said he was instructed to implement a national program aimed at expanding access to the drug without proper controls in place and despite the lack of peer-reviewed clinical data on the drug's effectiveness following a conversation Trump had with Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, the source said. Bright was deputy assistant secretary of Health and Human Services for preparedness and response and director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, until earlier this week when he said he was "involuntarily transferred to a more limited and less impactful position at the National Institutes of Health" for having pushed back against pressure for widespread use of the drug. Read the full story here.






