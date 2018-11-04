Abrams: Trump's criticism of my qualifications is 'vapid and shallow'

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams panned President Trump's recent dismissal of her qualifications during a Sunday morning interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

Asked about the president's declaration that she is "not qualified to be the governor of Georgia," Abrams pushed back by calling his statement "vapid and shallow."

"I am the most qualified candidate. I am a business owner, a tax attorney who trained at Yale Law School. I am a civic leader who helped register more than 200,000 Georgians. I am a very accomplished political leader who worked across the aisle to improve access to education, transportation, and I blocked the single largest tax increase in Georgia history," she said.

"There is no one more qualified standing for this office in Georgia."

Abrams's bid against Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp has become one of the most-watched gubernatorial races in the state. It pits a Democrat looking to become the country's first female, black governor against a Republican who has bear-hugged Trump and described himself as a "politically incorrect conservative."

Trump and his allies have flocked to Georgia to help Kemp motivate his base and reach the finish line—he's holding a get-out-the-vote rally in Macon on Sunday.

Trump's also been a vocal critic of Abrams. When asked about the race during a Thursday immigration speech at the White House, Trump dismissed Abrams's candidacy.

"She is not qualified to be the governor of Georgia," Trump said.

"Take a look at her past, take a look at her history, take a look at what she wants to do and what she has in mind for the state. That state will be in big, big trouble very quickly, and the people of Georgia don't want that."

Polling shows the race in a dead heat. A mid-October poll by NBC News/Marist University found Kemp leading by 2 points with support from 49 percent from likely voters.

But a libertarian candidate is pulling a few percentage points away from the top-two candidates. And by Georgia law, if no candidate reaches 50 percent of the vote, the top two will move onto a December runoff election, so this race might not be over until next month.