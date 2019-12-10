Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress Five people familiar with the discussions tell NBC News tonight that House Democrats have settled on bringing two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The intent to bring those two articles, they caution, is not final until an official announcement is made. These sources spoke after Democratic members of House judiciary met this evening. Speaker Pelosi also met this evening with Rep. Engel, per Alex Moe's note moments ago. Two sources familiar tell NBC News that judiciary Democrats will meet again tomorrow at 8am to continue discussions. Share this -







Analysis: The GOP's bottom-line impeachment defense: Get over it WASHINGTON — The impeachment of President Donald Trump boiled down to a reality test Monday as the Judiciary Committee moved a step closer to drafting articles formally charging the president. Trump's fellow Republicans mounted a vigorous defense that held — all at once — he didn't do it, nothing he did was wrong and that they will impeach his rival for doing the same thing (even if it's not really the same thing) if the president eventually loses to that rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. "We already we got the forms — all we have to do is eliminate Donald Trump’s name and put Joe Biden’s name," Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, said during a raucous and unusual Judiciary hearing in which lawyers for that panel and the House Intelligence Committee testified as witnesses. Democrats argued Trump presents a clear threat to American democracy because he is directing an ongoing campaign to force a foreign nation to help him destroy his leading rival in the upcoming 2020 elections. The risk is so imminent, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said, that Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani's recent trip to Ukraine is part of a "pattern of conduct" that "represents a continuing risk to the country." And yet, in a stirring moment toward the end of the hearing, it was Republican staff lawyer Steve Castor — a man who held firm for nine-plus hours as the president's champion — who quietly acknowledged that, at best, Trump had been pursuing a "good faith" belief in what amounts to a Russian disinformation campaign to frame Ukraine for interfering in the 2016 election. Ultimately, most Republicans said they saw no evil and heard no evil — except when it came to Biden, who has been the leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination since announcing his bid in April and who by dint of his status as a private citizen is not susceptible to impeachment. For the full analysis click here Share this -







Articles of impeachment to be announced Tuesday A senior Democratic aide confirms to NBC News that Democrats will announce articles of impeachment Tuesday morning. House Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel left a meeting earlier in Speaker Pelosi's office and said there will be an announcement Tuesday morning on impeachment with the relevant committee chairs. Asked if this announcement would be about articles of impeachment, Engel said "Yeah, everything."







Hearing is adjourned The Judiciary impeachment inquiry hearing concluded at roughly 6:42 p.m. It began at 9:08 a.m.







The evidence presented by both sides Lawyers for the Democrats and the Republicans are taking turns summarizing the cases they've built: Democrats are attempting to lay out in detail the evidence supporting their position that Trump committed impeachable offenses (and should, therefore, be impeached). Republicans are attempting to explain why Trump did not commit impeachable offenses (and should, therefore, not be impeached). Click here for a summary of the evidence presented by both sides.







Planned recess if House vote occurs before end of questioning After more than nine hours of questioning, the hearing is nearing an end with only a few committee members left. Chairman Nadler informed the committee that if a scheduled vote on unrelated House business happens before the end of questioning, the members will recess and return.







