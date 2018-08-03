Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing led Ayliff's cross examination.

He asked Ayliff a few "big picture" questions — asking what it was like working with Manafort and Gates. Ayliff said he found it difficult to get the information he often needed. He said when he did get the information he needed, it was often delayed or not until the last minute. This made it harder for him to do his job, Ayliff said.

Downing asked if it was Gates or Manafort that he worked with primarily. Ayliff responded "Both, but towards the end it was mostly Gates."

In one exhibit the government showed the court, there was a question about whether or not an Foreign Bankand Financial Accounts report (FBAR) had to be filed concerning a Manafort company in Cyprus. Someone on Ayliff's team consulted other tax experts at KWC, and the decision was made that an FBAR did not have to be filed, according to Ayliff.

Ayliff said he never learned of any entity that Paul Manafort had in Cyprus.

He said there were a number of things Manafort did not tell his bookkeepers or CPAs that would have been good for them to know. Here's one such interaction in follow up questioning from the prosecution:

PROSECUTION: Did Manafort ever tell you Peranova Holdings Limited was an affiliate of DMP International?

AYLIFF: No.

PROSECUTION: Would that have been good to know?

AYLIFF: Yes.