Accountant asked about 2012 loan

The prosecution asked Ayliff about a 2012 loan to Paranova Holdings. Ayliff testified that he asked Manafort for any documentation for this loan but was not given any. Manafort did not pay any interest on this loan in 2013 or 2014, he said.

Ayliff testified that Manafort's reported income dropped in 2014, at which point he started applying for mortgage loans. This lines up with the prosecution's argument that Manafort's cash flow dried up when Viktor Yanukovych was ousted.

The jury was shown an email from Manafort to Ayliff where Manafort instructed Ayliff that a property on 5th Avenue in New York City was never rented out, despite contrary documentation. Manafort told Ayliff to tell the bank that it was a personal residence.

Ayliff said that it was his understanding that it was always a rental property. "I told the bank that it was rental, not a personal residence," Ayliff said.