Accountant: I was in on talk to falsify loan document

Cindy Laporta, Manafort's accountant on his 2014 and 2015 tax returns, is the first witness to take the stand who had been granted immunity.
She said she was in on discussions to falsify a loan document at the direction of Rick Gates so that Manafort could afford to his pay his 2014 income taxes.
She acknowledged that she knew it wasn't appropriate to change these documents. "You can't pick and choose what's a loan and what's income," she said.
Laporta also testified that DMP had four season Yankees tickets that were classified as 80 percent business expense and 20 percent personal expense.
She was given a list of over a dozen foreign entities and said she didn't know what they were. She assumed some were DMP's clients. The prosecution asked her if she would want to know for tax purposes if Manafort owned these entities.
Cindy Laporta testified that she sent false documents and misrepresented a home so that Manafort could get a mortgage on one of his New York City properties.
The situation started in 2016 when Paul Manafort started applying for mortgage loans for his house on Howard Street. Laporta testified that Rick Gates told her that it was used as a second home, rather than a rental. "The rate for a second home is better than a rate on a rental property," she said. Tax documents showed that the house on Howard Street had brought in more than $115,000 in 2015, when it was available for rent 365 days a year.
Laporta said that she relied on Gates' representation of how the home was used rather than checking Manafort's general ledger, which would have shown it to be a rental property.
Later in the year, the loan application was denied when the bank questioned a $1.5 million loan from Peranova Holdings, LLC, a company that we now know to be controlled by Manafort. Citizens Bank wanted to see the loan documents. Laporta testified that she was directed by Gates to tell the bank that the loan had been forgiven even though she did not believe that to be true. Laporta did and cc'ed Paul Manafort on the email.
The jury was then shown an email chain where Gates told Laporta that he would "chase down the signatures" he needed for a loan forgiveness letter that was then backdated to June 2015. Laporta then sent the document to the bank. "I believed the bank would have to vet the document themselves," she said, and she believed that she would be protected by the fact that she didn't edit the document herself.
Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing led Ayliff's cross examination.
He asked Ayliff a few "big picture" questions — asking what it was like working with Manafort and Gates. Ayliff said he found it difficult to get the information he often needed. He said when he did get the information he needed, it was often delayed or not until the last minute. This made it harder for him to do his job, Ayliff said.
Downing asked if it was Gates or Manafort that he worked with primarily. Ayliff responded "Both, but towards the end it was mostly Gates."
In one exhibit the government showed the court, there was a question about whether or not an Foreign Bankand Financial Accounts report (FBAR) had to be filed concerning a Manafort company in Cyprus. Someone on Ayliff's team consulted other tax experts at KWC, and the decision was made that an FBAR did not have to be filed, according to Ayliff.
Ayliff said he never learned of any entity that Paul Manafort had in Cyprus.
He said there were a number of things Manafort did not tell his bookkeepers or CPAs that would have been good for them to know. Here's one such interaction in follow up questioning from the prosecution:
PROSECUTION: Did Manafort ever tell you Peranova Holdings Limited was an affiliate of DMP International?
Defense attorney Kevin Downing said would ask Ayliff if he kept documentation for auditing purposes.
His argument, he said, will be that the prosecution is alleging that Manafort knowingly concealed his overseas accounts. If he wanted to do that, why would he leave evidence of that on his bookkeeping ledgers? "Only a fool" would knowingly do so, Downing said.
The prosecution asked Ayliff about a 2012 loan to Paranova Holdings. Ayliff testified that he asked Manafort for any documentation for this loan but was not given any. Manafort did not pay any interest on this loan in 2013 or 2014, he said.
Ayliff testified that Manafort's reported income dropped in 2014, at which point he started applying for mortgage loans. This lines up with the prosecution's argument that Manafort's cash flow dried up when Viktor Yanukovych was ousted.
The jury was shown an email from Manafort to Ayliff where Manafort instructed Ayliff that a property on 5th Avenue in New York City was never rented out, despite contrary documentation. Manafort told Ayliff to tell the bank that it was a personal residence.
Ayliff said that it was his understanding that it was always a rental property. "I told the bank that it was rental, not a personal residence," Ayliff said.
Manafort's accountant James Philip Ayliff returned to the stand Friday morning. He testified that he asked Manafort if he owned any foreign bank accounts and was told no.
He was walked through a list of 15 Cyprus entities and Ayliff said that he thought they were Manfort's clients or wasn't aware of them altogether.
At this point, Manafort's wife, Kathleen, left the courtroom looking visibly upset. She later returned.
The jury saw that Manafort represented in each of his personal tax returns that he didn't own any foreign accounts. The prosecution asked Ayliff about Manfort's relationship with Gates, who said that he was Manafort's "right hand."
Ayliff also testified that he emailed Gates about a suspicious property purchase in New York City, asking about the source of the funds. Gates had responded that Manfort told him that the money came from his wife's savings account, Ayliff said.
Testimony will turn to how Manafort classified his personal and business expenses.
Ellis said he had come across misleading news reports that suggested less-than-complete understanding of the legal arguments being made in the trial. And he said, "I've contributed to that by comments I've made."
Ellis dressed down prosecutors in pretrial hearings yesterday, implying that they put Manafort on trial only "to get Trump," focusing intently on their frequent use of the word "oligarch" in referring to business figures financing Viktor Yanukovych's campaign for president of Ukraine. Manafort spent most of a decade as a consultant to Yanukovych and his Party of Regions.
Ellis yesterday stressed the traditional definition of "oligarchy," meaning a state in which power resides in a select few. Prosecutors' use of the word was meant to imply that Manafort was consorting with criminals, when "the only thing we know is that they have a lot of money," he said, ordering prosecutors to "find another term to use."
Ellis said today that he's "not much for the press" and was speaking out because "the public should understand these proceedings."
The final witness today was James Philip Ayliff, a certified public accountant for Kositzka, Wicks and Co., or KWC, of Richmond.
The prosecution started questioning by asking a lot of background questions — Who is he, how did he get into accounting, what does a CPA do and so forth.
Ayliff said all dealings with a CPA start with an "engagement letter" that lays out what is expected of the client and the accountant. In an engagement letter signed by Paul Manafort, it is written, "You are responsible for management decisions and functions."
Tax returns from 2011 to 2015 shown to the jury were all signed by Manafort. One of the questions on the return was "Did you have signatory authority in an account in a foreign country?" The response on the tax form signed by Manafort was "No."
Ayliff said KWC also separately asks clients whether they have any foreign accounts, which would affect how tax return documents are prepared. They got through less than an hour today, so Ayliff is expected to return to the stand at 9:30 tomorrow morning when court resumes.
During cross-examination, the defense posited a few explanations for the discrepancies in the 2015 and 2016 bank statements.
One: A forgiven loan from Paranova, an overseas company that sometimes wired money to Manafort. When a loan is forgiven, it is usually credited as income — which in this case would have counted for an additional $1.5 million in income. Another: a simple miscalculation. The numbers did not add up in the 2016 bank statement given to Citizens Bank for a mortgage loan.
The defense also clarified to the jury that Heather Washkuhn, Manafort's bookkeeper, was not a CPA and only had some accounting background. They asked her if Gates sometimes approved payments.
"There wasn't a wall between personal and business expenses, correct?" Washkuhn said that Gates helped out with personal expenses at the direction of Manafort. "Mainly Manafort was the source" of approving payments and financial adjustments, she said.
Upon redirect from prosecutor Greg Andres, Washkuhn testified that Manafort did not disclose to Citizens Bank that he was renting out one of his properties on AirBnb. She also reiterated that she was not aware of any Manafort-controlled foreign bank accounts.
In total, Washkuhn spent more than three hours on the stand.
The prosecution just finished directly questioning Heather Washkuhn, Manafort's bookkeeper, after more than two hours.
Washkuhn testified that she kept track of Manafort's accounts and supplied his tax preparers with financial information. She walked the jury through DMP International's financial statements from 2013 to 2016. DMP recorded a profit until 2015, when they registered a loss of more than $638,000. In 2016, they recorded a loss of almost $1.2 million.
Prosecution also entered into evidence email chains between Washkuhn and Rick Gates. On one instance, in January of 2016, Gates said that Manafort wanted to add $1.6 million to their financial statements and asked her to do it. Since her company, MKSFB, kept records on a cash basis, she could not simply add more accrual revenue.
For the first time, the prosecution showed that Manafort submitted false financial statements to obtain a home loan. An email between Gates and Bank of California attached a false financial statement that showed that DMP International made $4 million more in 2015 than the official statement from MKFSB. An additional fake financial statement was attached to an email from Manafort to the Bank of California showing that DMP made more than $3 million through September 2016 — the actual statement from MKSFB showed a loss of $1.1 million.
Washkuhn testified that she knew these financial statements were fake because words were misspelled ("Septembe" instead of September; "revmw" instead of review) and the necessary disclaimer was missing from the bottom of the page.
Other financial documents from DMP showed that Manafort was receiving income from various overseas companies.