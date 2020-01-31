Acquittal would leave an 'enormous stain' on the Senate, says senator

McConnell keeps GOP in line with dark money war chest: WhitehouseJan. 31, 202001:37
Nadler appears to rush ahead of Schiff to offer closing remarks on need for witnesses
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., beat Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead impeachment manager, to the lectern Thursday, appearing to usurp Schiff's attempt to give a closing argument in the final moments of the question and answer phase of President Donald Trump's Senate trial.
The moment came after Chief Justice John Roberts read the last question from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., which asked House managers to give senators any additional thoughts before the trial adjourned for the evening.
What if there's a tie vote?
Ahead of the vote Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, GOP Senate leaders believe they will have just enough votes to block additional testimony and documents.
For witness testimony to be approved, four Republican senators would need to vote alongside all Democrats. So far, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah have indicated they will vote in favor of witnesses. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Friday night she would go over her notes from the week and carefully consider the question. But Lamar Alexander of Tennessee came out against calling for additional testimony, making it unlikely Democrats will get the 51 votes they need on the issue.
In the event of a 50-50 tie, the vote is expected to fail, as Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, is highly unlikely to weigh in. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Fox News earlier this week that a tie vote would be "tricky" because "there's a question of how much sway the presiding officer would have over that dynamic." Roberts "could" decide to break the tie, he said, "And then, if 51 senators don't like the decision, you could overrule the presiding officer. So we are getting into some territory that's probably uncharted here."
The problem with Sen. Alexander's argumentJan. 31, 202006:47
Trump's Senate trial: Key takeaways from senators' questions as witness vote in doubt
The senator's questions of House managers and President Donald Trump's defense team Thursday offered both sides ample opportunity to clash ahead of a pivotal vote Friday on whether to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial.
They included queries about when the president ordered the hold on Ukraine aid, why he lifted the hold and who was paying for his personal lawyer's trips abroad. The chief justice refused to read one question, from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has sought to out the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment charges against Trump.
Here are seven key takeaways from Thursday's question-and-answer session.