Active shooter drills are scaring kids and may not protect them. Some schools are taking a new approach.
Active shooter drills have become more common as school gun massacre after massacre has made headlines. The drills give teachers and students a blueprint to follow during emergencies, which may save lives.
Forty-two states have laws requiring some sort of emergency or safety drills in schools, many of which are designed to protect against active shooters, according to the nonprofit Education Commission of the States.
But there is hardly any research on the drills’ effectiveness, and while there are some federal recommendations, there is no standard template for schools to follow in terms of how to do them, how often to conduct them and how to explain them to students of different ages. Read more.
Castro explains why he is not for a mandatory gun buyback
Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro explained why he does not support a mandatory buyback of semi-automatic weapons akin to former Rep. Beto O'Rourke's proposal.
Castro credited O'Rourke for having a strong response to gun violence — prominently, a mass shooting that took place in his hometown of El Paso. But Castro said that, for him at the moment, a voluntary gun buyback is the best approach. He also highlighted a "split" in the gun reform advocacy community over whether a voluntary or mandatory program is the best option.
Buttigieg on combating urban gun violence
Asked what he would do to combat urban gun violence, Buttigieg said the government must ensure there are fewer guns on the street, change societal expectations for youth of color, and improve the relationship between urban minority communities and the police.
On that second point, Buttigieg said society must change the "signals" being sent toward urban youth, which he said places the expectation that they are more likely "to wind up in the criminal justice system" than earn a college degree.
Buttigieg skeptical about gun buybacks
Buttigieg sounded a skeptical note on gun buybacks for assault weapons, saying that voluntary buyback programs for firearms “had mixed results” when tried in states and cities and that the mandatory buyback issue could distract from policies where Democrats are better positioned to make progress.
Beto O’Rourke has called for a mandatory buyback of existing assault weapons, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., has also expressed his support. Others like former Vice President Joe Biden have suggested a voluntary buyback program and alternative ways to deal with existing assault weapons, like requiring them to be registered with the government.
Buttigieg pledges $1 billion more to combat online extremism
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was first up at the gun safety forum and kicked off the day by pledging to spend $1 billion to further fund combating online extremism
"Not all terrorist threats come from abroad," he said in criticizing the Trump administration's efforts on combating white-identity extremists, some of whom have accounted for a number of the most deadly recent mass shootings.
There is no law that covers 'domestic terrorism.' What would one look like?
Although "domestic terrorism" is defined in the Patriot Act of 2001, there is no specific federal crime covering acts of terrorism inside the U.S. that are not connected to al Qaeda, ISIS, other officially designated international terror groups or their sympathizers.
What exactly would a federal law criminalizing "domestic terrorism" entail? Read more.
Red flag laws often have bipartisan support. But do they stop mass shootings?
Measures to take guns out of the hands of people deemed at risk of hurting others, known as red flag laws, have been passed in more than a dozen states in recent years, often in the aftermath of a gun massacre and often with bipartisan support.
But while researchers say the laws hold promise, particularly in preventing suicides, there isn’t enough research being done to understand their effect on homicides ─ let alone mass shootings. Read more about red flag laws.
School Shooting Tracker: Counting school shootings since 2013
Since 2013, 64 people have been killed and 103 injured in 41 school shootings, according to a school shooting tracker NBC News is making public. As of October 2, 2019, it has been 148 days since the last school shooting.
NBC's tracker is an ongoing effort to identify and contextualize shootings in all types of schools, from kindergarten to college, across the U.S.
The 2020 Democrats’ gun proposals
Democrats have reached near-consensus on some gun proposals, but the presidential campaign has also brought forth new ideas and unearthed some dormant plans that are splitting the 2020 field.
Many of the candidates support banning assault weapons and expanding background checks on firearms to cover more sales. Here’s the rundown on their plans.
2020 Gun Safety Forum candidates schedule
Here are the expected time slots (Eastern Time) for each of the nine candidates. (Programming note: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will not be appearing after undergoing a heart stent procedure.)
- 1-1:30 p.m.: South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- 1:30-2 p.m. Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro
- 2-2:30 p.m.: Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
- 2:30-3-p.m.: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
- BREAK
- 4-4:30 p.m.: Former Vice President Joe Biden
- 4:30-5 p.m.: Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas
- 5-5:30p.m.: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
- BREAK
- 5:45-6:15 p.m. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- 6:15-6:45 p.m. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
- FORUM ENDS