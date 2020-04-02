Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne musician, dies of virus at 52 Musician Adam Schlesinger in March 2009 in Austin, Texas. Jay West / WireImage file Adam Schlesinger, a musician and songwriter highly regarded for his work as a member of Fountains of Wayne and an Emmy-winning songwriter for TV’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has died as a result of coronavirus complications on Wednesday. He was 52. Schlesinger had previously been reported Tuesday morning as “very sick and heavily sedated” by his attorney of 25 years, Josh Grier. Schlesinger has been in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week at that time, Grier said. Schlesinger has been nominated for Oscars, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys and won the latter two awards. At the 2018 Emmys, he was up for two trophies for his “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” work and picked up one, winning in the outstanding original music and lyrics category for the song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal” (shared with the show’s star, Rachel Bloom, and Jack Dolgen). Read the full story here. Share this -







Man jailed for COVID-19-related assault on police officer in London A man who coughed on a police officer and claimed to have the coronavirus has been sent to jail for six months, London's Metropolitan Police said Thursday. It is believed to be the first such sentence in the U.K.'s capital. The man, 55, is alleged to have attempted to cough up phlegm and spit in the officer's face, telling the officer he had the virus. The department's chief superintendent said he hoped the sentence would convey a strong message that assaults of that nature will not be tolerated as the nation is tries to stem the spread of the virus.



Rows of freshly dug graves mark cemetery in São Paulo, Brazil Cemetery workers in protective clothing complete a burial at the Vila Formosa cemetery, Latin America's largest, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday. There has been a 30 percent increase in the number of burials since the coronavirus started to spread, according to the cemetery's administration. Andre Penner / AP







Israeli PM in isolation after health minister tests positive Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is self-isolating for a week after the country's health minister and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. Netanyahu's office said Thursday the prime minister was put in isolation on the advice of his personal physician and following instructions from the Health Ministry. The ministry has earlier confirmed that Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, and are feeling well. In a television address on Wednesday, Netanyahu said Israel was still in the midst of "a health tsunami" as it tries to control the coronavirus epidemic and asked all Israelis to wear face masks in public areas.







'Shoot them dead': Philippine leader warns lockdown violators 'Shoot them dead': Philippine president on dealing deal with lockdown violators April 2, 2020 00:59 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned violators of lockdown measures they could be shot for causing trouble on Wednesday. He also said abuse of medical workers was a serious crime that would not be tolerated. "My orders to the police and military... if there is trouble and there's an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead," Duterte said in a televised address. "Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you." The Philippines has recorded 96 coronavirus deaths and 2,311 confirmed cases with infections now being reported in the hundreds every day.






