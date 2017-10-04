Adrian Murfitt

Robbins, 20, took his girlfriend on a date to the music festival, and when he began clutching his chest, she thought that Robbins — a diabetic — had low blood sugar levels, The Washington Post reported.
She didn't realize he'd been struck in the chest by a bullet, Gaynor Wells, Robbins' grandmother, told the paper.
Von Tillow, 55, was from Cameron Park, California, a small town in the Sierra Foothills outside Sacramento. Von Tillow was shot dead Sunday night; two relatives were wounded but were expected to survive, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.
Von Tillow was memorialized at a local country club on Monday, and relatives and friends led a procession of golf carts to his home.
There, a U.S. flag was attached to a fence and bouquets of flowers were strewn across the grass.
Meadows was a Fresno State alumna who became “a gifted teacher who demonstrated a skill and passion for her chosen profession,” history professor Dr. Lori Clune said in a statement.
The school confirmed Meadows was among the dead in a statement released on Tuesday. Meadows who was a substitute teacher for Taft High School, according to the press release.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro announced that Meadows will be honored with a flag tribute the day of her services, the statement said.
Sonny, 29, and his wife, Heather, were celebrating their wedding anniversary at the music festival when gunfire rang out.
Heather Melton told the TODAY show that Sonny, an emergency room nurse, put his arm around her back as they started running. A moment later, she said she felt a bullet hit her husband's back.
“He could walk in a room and smile that infectious smile, and people just really felt that he cared for them,” Melton said.
Day, 54, was a country music fan, the father of four adult children and grandfather of two. He moved to Las Vegas three years ago after having raised a family in Corona, California.
Day was described as a "great family man" and a "fun-loving boy" by his father, Thomas Day Sr.
The elder Day said he learned of his son's death when he got a frantic phone call from his grandchildren.
"They were standing right there, and they said he and another young man there both took a bullet in the head," he told The Associated Press. "Everybody started running for cover, and the guy kept shooting."
Rivera, 21, was a fourth-year student at California State University, San Bernardio, and a member the national health education honor society’s Eta Sigma Gamma, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Her death was confirmed by her parents’ close family friend.
CSUSB shared a link on Facebook to a GoFundMe page set up for Rivera’s funeral costs. School President Tomás D. Morales said in a statement, “This is a devastating loss for the entire CSUSB family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with Jordyn’s family, friends and all who knew her.”
Schweitzer, 20, of Bakersfield, California, was a former high school cheerleader and worked as a receptionist at Infinity Communications, according to The Bakersfield Californian.
Colleagues said Schweitzer was enjoying Las Vegas so much that she planned to return for her 21st birthday in April.
Schweitzer's brother and father confirmed her death to the newspaper.
Co-workers left a single candle at the avid country music fan's desk after learning of her death, the paper reported.
Klymchuk, of Alberta, was the mother of four children and worked as a librarian, a bus driver and an educational assistant at a Roman Catholic elementary school, St. Stephen's.
Klymchuk was in Las Vegas with her fiancé at the time of the shooting, according to The Globe and Mail. Her children remained at home.
"She was a very good mother," Margaret Klymchuk, her grandmother, told The Globe and Mail.
Roe, 34, was a mother of two young children, according to CBC News.
Her aunt, Val Rodgers, called her niece a “beautiful soul” and a “wonderful mother.” Roe worked as an educational assistant at Foothills School Division in Alberta, Canada. She was a former model at Sophia Models International, according to CBC News.
"We are saddened, shocked and pray for everyone affected by this tragedy," the agency said in a statement posted to Facebook. "She was always a friendly face and had a very caring spirit."
Parker was a records technician with a decade-long career at the Manhattan Beach Police Department in Los Angeles. She'd gone to Las Vegas with a colleague, a department spokeswoman said.
The colleague — an officer with the department who wasn't identified — was shot but survived, said the spokeswoman, Kristie Colombo.
Parker, 33, "will be greatly missed," Colombo said.