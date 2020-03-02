Adviser to Iran's supreme leader dies after contracting coronavirus Iran's state media reported Monday that an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader has died after contracting coronavirus. State radio in #Iran is reporting that, Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of the Expediency Council that advises Ayatollah Khamenei and is directly appointed by him has died after contracting #coronavirus. — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) March 2, 2020 The death comes as Iran struggles to contain an outbreak that has already claimed 66 lives, and sickened more than 1,500 people. The vast majority of coronavirus cases and deaths have been registered in China. Last week, two members of Iran’s parliament contracted the virus as well as the deputy health minister, who was sokeen wiping his brow and looking feverish at a press conference a day before he announced he had tested positive. Share this -







NY governor: 'It's deep breath time' New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people across the state to "relax," saying at a news conference Monday morning that "it's deep breath time." "Excuse our arrogance as New Yorkers," Cuomo said. "We think we have the best healthcare system on the planet right here in New York ... We don't even think it's going to be as bad as it was in other countries." He provided some details on the state's first confirmed case: a Manhattan woman who contracted the virus while traveling in Iran. Cuomo said she is a 39-year-old healthcare worker who got back to New York on Tuesday and didn't take any public transportation upon her return. He said state officials don't believe she was contagious on the plane, and that she took a private car from the airport to her residence, where she is now isolated. He added that officials plan to contact other passengers on the flight and the driver of the car as a precaution.







Number of coronavirus cases in the U.K. rises to 40 The United Kingdom now has at least 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the government confirmed Monday. The country has tested 13,525 people, meaning just 0.29 percent were positive. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country needed to be prepared for the new coronavirus to spread further. "I think it's very important to stress that this is a problem that is likely to become more significant for this country in the course of the next days and weeks," Johnson said.







Videos show worshipers lick, kiss shrines in Iran amid outbreak Video has emerged of worshipers licking and kissing a shrine in Iran's holy city of Qom while saying they are not afraid of the highly infectious virus that has killed close to 3,000 worldwide. While the city of Qom is the epicentre of #CoronaVirus in Iran, authorities refuse to close down religious shrines there.



These pro-regime people are licking the shrines & encouraging people to visit them.



Iran's authorities are endangering lives of Iranians & the world pic.twitter.com/s9o6zYhzNQ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 29, 2020 While the outbreak in Iran has killed at least 54 people and infected 1,501 in Iran, according to the country's health officials, the vast majority of cases and deaths have been in China. Trying to prevent panic, the government has not locked down Qom, a holy Shiite Muslim city identified by authorities as the center of contagion, but has imposed broad restrictions such as limitations on who is allowed in and out of the area. Some religious hardliners, including clerics, have dismissed the idea of closing the holy site to prevent the spread of the virus, arguing that the shrine in Qom is "a place for healing."







Temple University tells students to leave Italy amid outbreak Pennsylvania's Temple University has told students at its satellite campus in Rome to leave Italy amid a growing coronavirus outbreak in the country. The university said Saturday it will shut down academic operations for the remainder of the spring semester in light of a level-3 travel alert from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advising to avoid all nonessential travel to Italy. The State Department also issued a level-3 advisory for Italy urging Americans to reconsider travel to the country, which is struggling to cope with a growing coronavirus outbreak that has seen 1,694 confirmed cases and 34 deaths. "For you, this means you will need to make arrangements to gather your belongings, leave Italy, and return home as soon as possible," the university said in a memo addressed to its students in Rome. The Temple Rome faculty members will offer classes online beginning March 9, so students will not interrupt their academic progress, it added.







China's Wuhan closes coronavirus hospital as officials hail drop in new cases Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus epidemic, has closed the first of 16 specially built hospitals, hurriedly put up to treat people with the virus, after it discharged its last recovered patients, state media said Monday. Wuhan closed its first specially built hospital after it discharged the last batch of 34 recovered patients, CCTV reported. City officials opened 16 temporary hospitals during the outbreak, adding 13,000 beds and treating 12,000 people in response to the outbreak. News of the closure coincided with a sharp fall in new cases in Hubei province and its capital of Wuhan, but China remained on alert for people returning home with the virus from other countries where it has spread. "The rapid rising trend of virus cases in Wuhan has been controlled," Mi Feng, a spokesman for China's National Health Commission told a briefing. The virus emerged in Wuhan late last year and has since infected more than 86,500 people worldwide.







Could coronavirus fears hit the markets again this week? This week I'm looking to see whether investors will struggle with the stock market sell-off, as they did last week, or whether there is panic selling, when the majority of trades through the course of the day are made at a lower price than the trades before, which we haven't yet seen. I don't typically get too concerned with swings below the 3 percent range, although multiple drops of 3 percent or more in the course of a week, like last week, are concerning. We came nowhere near the top 10 biggest percentage drops on major markets last week. We'd have to drop close to 8 percent in one day, or 18.5 percent in one week to even be in the record-breaking game. The biggest single day drop was 22.6 percent in the crash of 1987. By contrast we lost a little more than 10 percent last week. Nothing to sneeze at, but this isn't panic selling. Wall Street closes worst week since financial crisis amid coronavirus fears Feb. 28, 2020 01:59 If trading does get that serious, the New York Stock Exchange has mechanisms called "circuit breakers" which allow for a reset. These are particularly important in an age where automated algorithmic trading is responsible for so much of the frenetic activity. The circuit breakers allow humans to intervene and slow the pace. If the S&P 500 falls 7 percent, trading stops for 15 minutes. If it drops 13 percent, it stops for another 15 minutes, and if it drops 20 percent, trading is halted for the day. I don't expect any of that to happen this coming week, but there are two words you should know: Correction — When a stock or an entire market drops 10 percent from its recent high. We are in a correction now, and it's a normal occurrence. The average correction lasts four months.

Bear market — When a stock or an entire market drops 20 percent from its recent high. This is not a common occurrence, and often a sign of more serious trouble ahead. Some people sell when it's looking that bad. Others back up the truck and buy, understanding that most markets come back. On average, after a major incident, like 9/11 for example, markets take less than six months to recover. A recession, which something as serious as the coronavirus can cause, takes longer. Recessions tend to last about 13 months and take another 22 months to recover. The Great Recession and the burst of the dot.com bubble are outliers — it took six and eight years, respectively to recover from those. It's worth noting that while economists are discussing the idea that Covid-19 will slow global economic growth, talk of it triggering a global recession are still whispers. Ali Velshi is a business correspondent for NBC News and an MSNBC anchor.






