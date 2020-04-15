Advocates challenge abortion bans in Louisiana, Tennessee during coronavirus pandemic Abortion rights advocacy groups have filed lawsuits in Tennessee and Louisiana in hopes of keeping abortions accessible during the coronavirus pandemic. In Louisiana, the Center for Reproductive Rights is representing the Shreveport-based Hope Medical Group for Women, one of three remaining clinics in the state. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, in a news release, said the clinic was ignoring the Louisiana Department of Health’s order that suspended all elective medical procedures and surgeries. However, the president and chief executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights, Nancy Northup, said that abortion is essential health care and it cannot be delayed. “This is a shameful abuse of power,” Northup said. The clinic’s administrator, Kathaleen Pittman, confirmed that Hope Medical Group for Women is currently seeing patients and following CDC guidelines. Share this -







APRIL 15: Richard Engel here, with the international #Coronavirus headlines I'm following today. President Trump's decision to cut funding to the WHO prompts international reaction. And the UN Secretary General warned the world is facing an "epidemic of misinformation." pic.twitter.com/oVmoztoc5y — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) April 15, 2020







What are 'police powers'? Pennsylvania's Supreme Court explains A phrase that has come up in the discussion about whether President Donald Trump can order the states to reopen is "police powers." A decision this week from Pennsylvania's Supreme Court, which rejected a challenge to Gov. Tom Wolf's order closing certain business, has a description of the concept, included below. The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that the Constitution did not give general police powers to the federal government. Under the 10th Amendment, any powers not explicitly granted to the federal government are retained by the states. The states have their own constitutions, which authorize police powers. That's why no president has the kind of authority that state governors do to close businesses. Here's the explanation from Pennsylvania's Supreme Court: "The broad powers granted to the governor in the Emergency Code are firmly grounded in the Commonwealth's police power. This court has defined the Commonwealth's police power as the power 'to promote the public health, morals or safety and the general well-being of the community.' In [a 1980 case] we described the police power as the state's 'inherent power of a body politic to enact and enforce laws for the protection of the general welfare,' and thus, it is both one of the 'most essential powers of the government' and its 'least limitable power.' "The police power is fundamental because it enables civil society to respond in an appropriate and effective fashion to changing political, economic, and social circumstances, and thus to maintain its vitality and order. The police power of the state [must therefore be] as comprehensive as the demands of society require under the circumstances. Of necessity, then, the police power is broad and flexible."







Watch a New Yorker pay tribute to coronavirus responders with iconic Jimi Hendrix tune As New Yorkers took to their balconies and fire escapes for the nightly ovation of front-line workers, one New Yorker decided to plug in his amp and pay homage to Jimi Hendrix's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner." It was a sight to behold for many shut-in neighbors — and a symbolic nod to Hendrix's famed Woodstock anthem, which expressed the hopes and fears of a nation 50 years ago. https://www.instagram.com/p/B--cGxjpzjz







Photos: A caravan of cheers in Westchester, N.Y. Hospital workers cheer first responders as they pass Westchester Medical Center in a caravan of sirens and lights in Valhalla, N.Y., Tuesday. John Moore / Getty Images A police officer leads a cheer for healthcare workers outside of Westchester Medical Center on Tuesday. John Moore / Getty Images







IRS launches website to help people collect and track their stimulus checks The IRS launched a website on Wednesday to help people expedite the delivery of stimulus money by providing banking details. The website also helps people track the status of their payment. People will need to enter their Social Security Number, date of birth and mailing address to track payments. To speed payment, taxpayers will need to enter their adjusted gross income from either 2019 or 2018, the refund or amount owed from their most recent taxes, and their banking information. The website debuted the same day that many people reported that stimulus payments had hit their bank accounts. Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin first announced the website last week.







The number of global cases tops 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins The number of coronavirus cases around the world topped 2 million on Wednesday, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide total of confirmed cases was 2,000,984 just before 10:30 a.m. ET, according to the university's resource center. Meanwhile, over 128,000 global deaths have been recorded.







27,000 health care workers in Spain have tested positive for coronavirus More than 27,000 health care workers in Spain have tested positive for coronavirus, an official at the country's Emergency Coordination Center said during a news conference Wednesday. Fernando Simon, the director of the center, said"many of those infected have recovered and are back at work. Spain has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus, with almost 170,000 cases and more than 18,000 deaths as of Tuesday.







Dow opens with a loss of 550 points on brutal retail sales report and bank earnings The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by around 550 points Wednesday morning after a brutal monthly retail report and more ugly quarterly earnings reports from some of the country's largest banks. The government's monthly retail sales report showed sales were down a record 8.7 percent for the month of March, with a 50.5 percent decline in clothing sales and a 26.5 percent drop in sales at restaurants and bars. A rough round of bank earnings continues to weigh on markets, with Bank of America reporting a decline in profits of 45 percent for the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo also released ugly quarterly earnings this week, as banks put aside billions of dollars as provisions for bad loans. Read the full story here.






