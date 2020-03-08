AFL-CIO cancels presidential forum with Biden, Sanders The AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States, has canceled an upcoming presidential forum in Orlando, Florida, because of the outbreak, the group announced Saturday. The two leading Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, were scheduled to attend Thursday's forum, five days before the state's primary. Florida reported two deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on Friday. "Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we must cancel Thursday’s AFL-CIO Presidential Forum in Orlando," the group said in an emailed statement. "We will keep you posted on any events going forward." Share this -







Argentina announces first coronavirus death in Latin America People cover their faces while leaving Hospital Cosme Argerich, after the first fatality from coronavirus in Latin America was confirmed, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday. MARIANA GREIF / Reuters A 64-year-old man died in Argentina as a result of the new coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America, health authorities announced Saturday. The Ministry of Health said the patient lived in Buenos Aires and had been confirmed with COVID-19, the disease from coronavirus, after coming down with a cough, fever and sore throat following a recent trip to Europe. The patient, who suffered kidney failure, had a history of diabetes, hypertension and bronchitis before being infected with the virus, a statement said. He had been in intensive care since being admitted to a public hospital Wednesday. Officials said the man was not one of the eight confirmed COVID-19 cases previously reported for Argentina, but his case was confirmed by tests Saturday. Research is underway to determine who the patient had been in contact with, authorities said.







Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses Rescuers evacuate an injured person from the rubble of a collapsed hotel building in Quanzhou city in southeast China's Fujian province on Saturday. Chinatopix / via AP About 20 people remained trapped Sunday in a collapsed hotel in southeastern China that was being used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients. Forty-eight people had been pulled from the rubble of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, a coastal city in Fujian province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said. There were no reports of deaths. The 80-room hotel collapsed in a matter of seconds about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying. About 70 people had been trapped inside initially, the Quanzhou government said. The official People's Daily newspaper said the 80-room hotel was being used by by the city government for observation of people who had contact with virus patients.







Washington, D.C., reports its first coronavirus case District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announces the first case of coronavirus in Washington on Saturday Patrick Semansky / AP District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Washington's first coronavirus case Saturday. The patient was described as a resident in his 50s who appears to have contracted the virus in late February, when he started feeling ill, she said. She said it was not known how the man contracted the virus. He "appears to have no history of international travel and no close contacts with a confirmed case," Bowser said. Bowser said local health officials were monitoring 11 residents who had symptoms consistent with the coronavirus illness, COVID-19. Tests for nine of them were negative, she said, and results for another were pending. D.C. Mayor: First coronavirus case has 'no history of international travel' March 8, 2020 02:20







U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for COVID-19 A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir in Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials confirmed Saturday. Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working together, keeping in close communication with federal, state, local and private agencies. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, has been briefed, according to the health department. Virginia health officials on Saturday said the risk of coronavirus spreading throughout the state is low.







Was at the new Target (D.C./Silver Spring boundary line) and the store was out of all cleaning wipes (Clorox, Lysol, generic) and all hand sanitizer. Running low on hand soap. It's not a game out there. https://t.co/xzWsjOUBPW — Summer Quinn (@SStarrQuinn) March 8, 2020







Kansas confirms first case of coronavirus Kansas confirmed its first case of coronavirus Saturday. Gov. Laura Kelly said the patient is a 50-year-old woman who lives in Johnson County, the most populated county in the state. The woman is in home isolation. Two other people were under investigation in Kansas as of Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.






