After rush on airports, American Airlines is the first to cap prices on flights

American Airlines is placing price limits on U.S.-bound flights from Europe as people rush to return home in response to the President Donald Trump’s restrictions on overseas travel, the company confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

“We are placing caps on our fares for all cabins on flights from Europe to the U.S. that are affected by the government-imposed travel restrictions,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The move comes after Trump announced in an Oval Office address on Wednesday night that he would be “suspending all travel from Europe” as of midnight on Friday. The White House later clarified that Trump’s comments did not refer to U.S. residents or permanent citizens and only "suspends the entry of most foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States."