Afternoon roundup of coronavirus coverage Meet the firefighters, nurses and janitors on the coronavirus front lines [The New York Times] Singapore was ready for coronavirus — and other countries, take note [Wired] U.S. migrant deportations risk spreading coronavirus to Central America [The Guardian] Fed may go into its crisis tool kit soon. What's in it? [Reuters] Starbucks stores may go drive-thru only or limit seating [The Seattle Times] Share this -







Major TV networks skip the red carpet, go virtual for 'upfront' presentations NBC and CBS will skip the red carpet and go virtual for their annual "upfront" presentations, both companies announced Thursday. The upfronts, where TV networks show future programming to advertisers in the hopes of securing billions of dollars, are usually star-studded events held at major venues in New York City. “This year’s Upfront Presentation will ensure everyone’s safety, while allowing us to give fans and marketers a preview of the upcoming season,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal, noting that the presentations would be televised and streamed instead. CBS parent ViacomCBS said in a statement that it would make a video and share it with advertisers. Share this -







E.U. and U.K. cancel face-to-face talks on post-Brexit trade European Union negotiators will not travel to London for a second round of talks on a post-Brexit trade deal because of the coronavirus outbreak. "Both sides are currently exploring alternative ways to continue discussions, including if possible the use of video conferences,' the E.U. and U.k. negotiating teams said in a joint statement Thursday, adding that they were looking at "alternative ways" of keeping the talks alive, including video conferencing. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the United Kingdom rose 29 percent to 590 over the past 24 hours. Ten people have died in the UK since the outbreak. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson he said wants a comprehensive trade deal in place by the end of the year. Earlier Thursday, he warned that many more families are "going to lose loved ones before their time," as his government's chief scientific adviser warned that between 5,000 and 10,000 people were likely infected with COVID-19 in the U.K. Share this -







Ohio closing public schools for three weeks, gov announces We have today again consulted with experts, so we are announcing today that children in the state will have an extended spring break of 3 weeks. We will review it afterwards. This will begin on Monday. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 12, 2020 Share this -







GOP lawmakers continue to use 'Wuhan virus' or 'Chinese coronavirus' Republican lawmakers have persisted in using "Wuhan virus" or "Chinese coronavirus," despite remarks by Democrats and the director of the CDC that such phrases are inaccurate and even racist. The racist rhetoric around the virus could potentially be a tactic in distracting from Trump’s handling of the situation, Rep. Grace Peng said. Read the full story here. Share this -







‘It is a failing. Let’s admit it,' Fauci says of coronavirus testing capacity America has failed to meet the capacity for coronavirus testing that it needs, a top public health official publicly acknowledged Thursday. “The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a House hearing about coronavirus test kits in the United States, which were initially dogged by technical glitches. “That is a failing. Let’s admit it.” Read more here. Share this -







Supreme Court closing to the public Statement from the court: "Out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the Supreme Court Building will be closed to the public from 4:30 p.m. on March 12, 2020, until further notice. The Building will remain open for official business, and case filing deadlines are not extended." Share this -







Broadway theaters canceling performances through April 12 Broadway League says that Broadway theaters will suspend performances through April 12. pic.twitter.com/xwCtYAOkE7 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 12, 2020 Share this -







Third person at CBS tests positive A third person at CBS News has tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed to NBC News. CBS News President Susan Zirinsky shared the news in an early morning call with staff on Thursday. The company confirmed on March 11 that two staff members had tested positive for the virus, and advised staff to work from home while offices were "cleaned and disinfected." The ViacomCBS-owned company also shifted production of its morning program, "CBS This Morning" to Washington D.C. on Wednesday. Share this -





