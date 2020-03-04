AIPAC says New York attendees to conference may have been in contact with coronavirus patient The American Israel Public Affairs Committee issued a statement saying some attendees from New York who came to its Washington, D.C., conference may have been in contact with someone who contracted coronavirus. The AIPAC Policy Conference, held this year from March 1-3, is billed by the group as "the largest gathering of America's pro-Israel community." The official website for the conference says over 18,000 people were in attendance. The coronavirus patient who came into contact with the attendees was not at the conference, the AIPAC statement said. The attendees who were potentially exposed are in self quarantine. AIPAC says, to their knowledge, no one who attended the conference has tested positive for coronavirus. Important Health Note emailed to Policy Conference attendees, participants, speakers, and administration and Hill offices. pic.twitter.com/QzEKXajJBX — AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 4, 2020 Share this -







Senator calls on Amazon to prevent price gouging There are reports of massive mark-ups for products such as hand sanitizer and face masks on https://t.co/gbGcuZeJrP. No one should be allowed to reap a windfall from fear and human suffering. I'm calling on Amazon to stop and prevent coronavirus-inspired price gouging. pic.twitter.com/gE1Xoj9sgh — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 4, 2020







Five new cases confirmed in New York UPDATE: We have learned of 5 new confirmed cases of #COVID19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 11.



The cases are all in a single family from New Rochelle: A 46yo woman, her 45yo husband, and 3 of their children (two boys and a girl). — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 4, 2020







The University of Missouri-Kansas City cancels men's basketball game at Seattle University The University of Missouri-Kansas City men's basketball team cancelled its Saturday game at Seattle University, citing the spread of coronavirus. Hours earlier, another school from the Western Athletic Conference, Chicago State University, announced it had called off its men's and women's basketball games this week. Despite these cancellations, all WAC teams are expected to play at next week's conference tournament in Las Vegas, league spokesman Chris Thompson told NBC News on Wednesday afternoon.







Airbnb offers free cancellations for affected hosts and guests Airbnb has activated its "extenuating circumstances policy" amid the increasing spread of the coronavirus. Under the policy, guests and hosts have the option to cancel eligible reservations free for travel from or within mainland China and South Korea during a specific booking window. The policy also covers reservations that must be changed or canceled in other countries, in "compliance with disease control restrictions" put in place by authorities, the company noted, while also urging people to continue to abide by its nondiscrimination policy. The policy also covers cancellations by those diagnosed or suspected of being infected.







Annual MiPTV media conference in Cannes canceled A global media conference in France that attracts thousands of senior American TV executives has been canceled, the organizers announced Wednesday. MiPTV, or Marché International des Programmes de Télévision, is a crucial annual conference for TV executives who buy, sell and co-finance new TV shows from around the world. Closure of the event, scheduled for March 30 in Cannes, France, comes after the French government issued new regulations preventing gatherings of more than 5,000 people. May's annual Cannes Film Festival, some of which takes place at the same venues as MiPTV, issued a statement last week saying that the event would proceed as scheduled. Visitors at the MIPTV - The Global TV and Digital Content Market - in Cannes on April 9, 2018. Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images






